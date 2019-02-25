The comfort level is rising with Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, but there is still a few intricacies of playing first base that he needs to get down.
Though Tampa Bay lost 5-1 to the Miami Marlins on Monday, Lowe played seven innings, impressing both at the plate and in the field.
“I feel good out there,” Lowe said. “Hopefully I get put in as many different situations as possible just to get them under my belt and get some experience of what I’m supposed to do. It’s coming along pretty well.
Lowe played second base and outfield last year, but has been working his way around the infield to become more versatile.
Though it’s a different position on the field, it carries the same general concept, “make the play and don’t drop the ball,” Lowe said.
Some plays were good, fielding a few pop flies out in foul territory and a couple of hard ground balls. Some were not, like a missed connection between himself and shortstop Daniel Robertson, which allowed Miami’s Austin Dean to score from the third.
“I have to sprint over to first base and turn around in time to get the fast guys that make the plays close,” said Lowe, who also went 2 for 4 at the plate. “That was my first experience with that. That made me realize how far away I really am in that shift.”
Lowe said he’s been working on positioning and footwork around the base. He enjoys as many reps as he can steal and Rays manager Kevin Cash agrees.
“He looked good, another good day,” Cash said. “Not reading into too much, but day by day he’s getting more and more comfortable. Today it worked out that we could get him another inning. We’d like him to get as many reps as possible over there.”
The Marlins plated five runs in the win, but none came off starter Colin Poche, who got an early try at the “opener” spot.
Poche pitched a 1-2-3 inning and said he took a couple notes from Friday’s appearance and tweaked them coming into Monday.
“Last time I was missing a lot of fastballs and missing them to my glove side,” Poche said. “The result of that is not getting that drive line straight to home plate. Just a big focus on getting the ball to the other side of the plate. I worked on that in the bullpen and then took it out on the mound and felt pretty comfortable with it.”
The Rays’ lone score came on an RBI-single from Jake Smolinksi to left field to score Thomas Milone in the bottom of the ninth.
Tampa Bay (0-4) travels to Sarasota for its first road game of the spring. They take on the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium.
