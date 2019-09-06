TAMPA — The Bucs clearly see plenty of promise in rookie wide receiver Scotty Miller. And despite the fact that he earned one of the team’s final roster spots, he remains one of the team’s most intriguing prospects.
Miller, the Bucs’ sixth-round pick in April, made an early impression on coaches early, but a hamstring injury kept him out of the first two preseason games. And in the two games he played, he wasn’t able to show his deep-threat potential the Bucs believe he has.
"I think I was doing really well coming in here in the beginning but that hamstring really set me back two weeks when I was out and I couldn't show anyone what I could do," Miller said. "I hope now that with more practices, we don't have as many guys, that I can go and show what I can do and show everybody my skill set."
Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said the promise Miller showed before the injury was enough to earn a spot, and his lack of production in the final two preseason games was understandable for a rookie.
“He was playing great before he got hurt there,” Leftwich said. “And anytime you’re a young guy and you lose time, it’s always a setback, not that you’re going backward but you miss two weeks in this league during training camp, that’s a lot of reps. ... He’s running good now, so we’ll see how that thing works out.”
If Miller is the sixth receiver and isn’t tabbed to return punts against San Francisco, he could open the season among the Week 1 inactives.
Leftwich said the most practice time and game action Miller receives, the better adjusted he will become to the speed of the game, something he said rookies usually get over the course of their first preseason.
“You leave college football and everybody else is one preseason Game 3 speed, and he never got preseason 1 and preseason 2 game speed.” Leftwich added. “So he gets on the grass and it’s a little faster on the NFL than it was in (college at) Bowling Green. So that was his first game action ... it looked a little fast for him, but that’s everyone."
Miller said leading up to last weekend’s final cuts, he was nervous that he might not have done enough to make the team.
“It was definitely a stressful weekend, a stressful couple of weeks,” Miller said. “My focus was always trying to do the best I can every day every play and whatever happens live with the results, so that was my mindset, my mentality, ... I didn’t really celebrate, but I was happy. I made it this far. But you’ve still got to go out and work every day and prove that you should be here.”
Miller’s potential as a punt return game could have made the difference. Coach Bruce Arians emphasized that special teams would play a big factor in deciding the roster spots, and Miller projects to be the second punt return option behind Bobo Wilson. He had two punt return opportunities but didn’t return either, and Arians suggested Miller was a little sheepish in the return game. Miller believed comfort should continue to come with more changes.
“When I was a freshman and sophomore I did kick and punt return, but when I got older I didn’t play as much special teams,” Miller said. “But I feel really comfortable doing it. We practice it every day and I did a little bit against the Browns. I’m going to keep working at that and hopefully I can do it on Sunday.”
