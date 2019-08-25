First there was one lightning strike at 6:30. I wasn't concerned because kickoff didn't start until 7:30 over in Englewood.
I scoffed at the 30-minute delay as I chomped down my Chick Fil A sandwich on the way there.
Then just before the clock reset, another one.
Then 25 minutes later another one.
My football season finally kicked off around 8:30 p.m. Friday night as the Lemon Bay Mantas played host to the Port Charlotte Pirates. And what an opening.
Lemon Bay received the opening kick and started its 2019 season with a reverse flea flicker on the first play. It took myself and the Pirates by surprise and frankly left me wanting more.
Ah, glorious football.
The hits, the cheers, the humidity, the mosquitos. I wouldn't trade much about the fall — except maybe those last two. It was good to be back out there chatting it up on the sidelines, tallying stats and scouting the teams.
I'm sure the players and coaches agree with that sentiment.
The game was lopsided, but exciting.
The numbers, as in most games, are somewhat stacked against the Mantas, and I don't mean that as a knock to the Mantas. But 27 kids is 27 kids. For them, it's it's the unfortunate reality that they deal with week in and week out.
What was refreshing was the effort Lemon Bay gave in the second half, already down 36-0. Starting quarterback Austin Andrle left the game, but most of the team remained on the field.
The O-line continued to throw strong blocks and running back Colby McCauley continued to run into a swarm of Pirates and lower his shoulder, even scored on a 3-yard sweep. Not to mention the Lemon Bay punter sending up 52-yard bombs downed at the 5-yard line. Punters are athletes too.
On the opposite side of the field, Port Charlotte looked rather crisp in its opening week win. Quarterback Logan Rogers didn't open up the passing game much, but was an efficient 8 of 10 on the night for 72 yards. The running game was strong as ever with Ja'Nyrein Washington tallying a trio of touchdowns and the defense forcing two fumbles in a 36-7 win.
Up the road, Venice was struggling mightily against essentially a future college roster in the IMG Academy. Loaded with the nation's best talent, IMG was able to pick apart the state title hopefuls from Venice and cruise to an easy 46-7 victory. The lone touchdown came on a 20-yard pass from Nico DallaCosta to new weapon Malachi Wideman.
Most of the Venice offense was stifled despite scoring first, but the Indians welcomed the challenge of playing such an elite squad.
Another game featuring two area teams was played up in Arcadia with the Tarpons shutting out DeSoto, 24-0. Charlotte was able to spread the ball around with Tai'Viahn Kelly, John Busha and Ashar Thomas all earning rushing touchdowns. Senior Jamal Warren also nabbed two interceptions.
North Port struggled in a 31-13 loss to Estero, but it wasn't because of a lack of a running game. Jeffrey Terry rushed for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the opener, giving the Bobcats something to lean on, much like last year.
It was an exciting opening Friday and, depending on some incoming weather, next week should be as well.
My game of the week for Week 2: Charlotte (1-0) vs. Fort Myers (1-0)
