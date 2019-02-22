1. Brent Honeywell, RHP
A highly-ranked prospect in the Rays’ deep farm system, Honeywell had a promising start to his minor league career after being selected 72nd overall in the 2014 MLB draft. But the now 23-year-old pitcher is coming off Tommy John surgery with a return to action slated around May. He went 12-8 as a starter for the Durham Bulls, the Rays’ AAA affiliate, in 2017. He could be the missing piece the Rays need when he returns to the lineup.
2. Christian Arroyo, Third baseman
It’s not easy replacing arguably the most influential player in Rays franchise history. Arroyo was selected 25th overall in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants and came to the Rays in a trade involving Evan Longoria last spring. In 20 games for the Rays last year, Arroyo batted .264 with 14 hits and six RBIs in 53 at-bats.
3. Charlie Morton, RHP
After signing a 2-year, $30 million contract in January, Morton joins one of the younger pitching staffs in the league. The 35-year-old pitcher comes to Tampa with tons of experience after pitching in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series for the Houston Astros. He will look to lead a young group and set the standard for what the Rays’ expect to be a playoff push. Morton went 15-3 in 2018 with a 3.13 ERA in 30 starts.
4. Mike Zunino, Catcher
The experience of Zunino got Rays manger Kevin Cash excited. He’s caught for Seattle’s Felix Hernandez and brings six years of major league experience to the Rays’ lineup. He hit .201 with 20 home runs last year and came over in the trade involving Mallex Smith. He was drafted in 2009 out of the University of Florida and played high school ball at Mariner High in Cape Coral.
5. Tyler Glasnow, RHP
The 6-foot-8 Glasnow was another player that received high praise from Cash early in the spring. Glasnow came from the Pirates in the trade involving Chris Archer and played well except for a couple hiccups. He pitched 55 2/3 innings for the Rays with a 4.20 ERA and a 1-5 record in 11 games. He struck out 10.3 per nine innings and will look to be the third starter behind Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Morton.
