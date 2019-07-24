Grant Polk appreciates another chance to play football.
The Charlotte High School graduate will play this year for Eastern Kentucky University.
The redshirt senior offensive lineman graduated in August from University of South Florida, where he was a member of the football team during 2016 and 2017. He had a redshirt freshman year at University of Virginia before transferring to USF.
Polk sat out the 2018 season because he wanted to fully recover from a concussion suffered during a 2018 USF spring scrimmage. It was the second concussion he had during eight months there, he said, and he was medically disqualified.
The first concussion occurred during contact with a linebacker during practice, he said. The second happened when he said, "I went out to block a cornerback on a screen. I went to cut, and he kicked my helmet" before he fell to the ground on impact.
"I felt fully recovered during the summer," said Polk, who played six games for the Bulls in 2017. "I didn't want to take a risk (playing in the fall)."
Polk said Eastern Kentucky coaches saw his name in the recent transfer portal and contacted him.
"They were a school that was previously interested in me," he said, referring to their interest before he chose Virginia out of high school.
He is a graduate student at Eastern Kentucky and has been participating in football workouts while he attends summer classes. Polk said he has one year of eligibility remaining, though he added, "I'm going to petition for a second one."
Because he is healthy, he is encouraged by how his training has gone and is hopeful he will receive enough playing time. "You've got to earn everything," he said. "I feel probably even better than at USF. I'm definitely really happy where I'm at."
More football
Venice High product Brandon Gregory is a freshman running back for University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Another from the Indians, Nick Giacolone is a freshman linebacker for New Mexico State University.
Devon Allen is a sophomore quarterback for Carthage College. He played for North Port High.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
