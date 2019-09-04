TAMPA — Rookie placekicker Matt Gay returned to practice on Wednesday following the birth of his first child.
And the player Gay beat out for the team's kicker job, Cairo Santos, found a new job.
Gay left the team following the team's final preseason game in Dallas, traveling to Utah to be with his wife, Millie, for his son's birth.
On Tuesday afternoon, the couple announced the birth of Oliver James Gay. He weighed six pounds, 15 ounces and was measured at 20 inches long.
Gay then returned to Tampa, and was at practice Wednesday.
Santos signed with the Tennessee Titans after kicker Ryan Succop landed on injured reserve to open the season. Succop Succop returned from the PUP list to kick in the final two preseasons games.
Santos had just two field goal attempts in the preseason, making both at 23 yards. He made both of her extra-point attempts.
Gay, who was drafted in the fifth round, made five or six field goal attempts this preseason, including conversions from 53 and 55 yards.
Uniformly bad
There’s no single reason why the Buccaneers haven’t been to the playoffs in more than a decade.
Bad general managers. Bad coaches. Bad free agent signings. Bad draft picks. Bad kickers.
But maybe, just maybe, the bad uniforms have something to do with the drought, too.
Since Tampa Bay redesigned its uniforms ahead of the 2014 season, the Bucs have gone 27-53. That’s the fourth-worst record in the NFL.
Even the players are eager for the team to move on, or perhaps back. Left tackle Donovan Smith has asked for the Bucs to return to the creamsicle uniforms they wore from 1976 through 1996. Tight end O.J. Howardwants to bring back the uniforms the team wore during its Super Bowl run in 2002.
It has been five years since Tampa Bay introduced its current set, and time hasn’t made the uniforms any easier on the eyes. They’re regularly ranked among the worst in the NFL. USA TODAY has rated them among the worst ever.
In their countdown of the 15 ugliest uniforms in NFL history, the Bucs rank sixth.
“The Buccaneers went to their current eyesores in 2014, and — like most uniform changes — it was an unmitigated disappointment,” USA TODAY said.
