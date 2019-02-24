As Yankees jerseys helped fill Charlotte Sports Park to the brim Sunday afternoon, it was more of an experimental outing for Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
Still working a few kinks out of his new windup, Glasnow used Sunday's start to switch things up and test them out against players outside his own.
"That's what I was looking forward to, facing hitters," Glasnow said. "As far as the decision to do it was just a comfort thing for me. I got what I got out of it today and I look forward to seeing how the hitters react to it as the season goes on."
Glasnow pitched 1 2/3 giving up two earned on three hits with four strikeouts in the Rays' 8-5 loss to New York.
He showed off his new slight hesitation in his delivery and used it intermittently with a quick step to throw off the timing of the Yankee batters.
"I felt like I had been doing it for a while and felt completely comfortable as far as delivery stuff goes," the 6-foot-8 right-hander said. "I was just messing around with different sequences and what not, but overall I'm pleased."
Glasnow gave up two runs, one off a single into left-center field by Luke Voit in the first inning and another off a wild pitch in the second allowing Estevan Florial to score from third.
Even so, Rays manager Kevin Cash was pleased with the effort of his pitching staff.
"Tyler, the ball's coming out really well," he said. "They had some good swings off him. And then (Yonny) Chirinos, same thing. The ball came out well, but probably wasn't located as well."
The Yankees piled on six runs before Tampa Bay could get anything going offensively.
Tyler Wade's RBI-double tacked on another in the second and Voit hit a 3-run homer over the Tiki Bar in left-center field off Ryne Stanek in the third.
But in the second half of the game, the Rays' bats woke from their slumber and began to chisel down the deficit. In five atbats, catcher Mike Zunino, shortstop Willy Adames and outfielder Austin Meadows each sent one over the fence to make it 6-3.
"Well it was nice to see the bats come alive a little bit," Cash said. "Obviously they may have had some wind to help, but those guys generated some bat speed and got the ball out of the park.
Each team added a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Yankees left fielder Matt Lipka and Rays center fielder Jason Coats each sent one to left-center.
The Rays are back at Charlotte Sports Park tomorrow to take on the Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m.
