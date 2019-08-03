PORT CHARLOTTE -- Vivan "Cookie" Hall has been coaching youth basketball in Charlotte County since 1995 (24 years). She has won numerous championships in that time and two more occurred Saturday at the Harold Avenue complex during the Charlotte County coed youth summer championships.
Hall's 15-under team Jamaica won easily with a 64-44 victory over Bahamas. Earlier in the day. her 10-under Duke team edged North Carolina State 22-20 in a defensive battle.
In the 15-under championships game, Jamaica jumped out quickly to a lead and led 32-12 at halftime. They slowed the game down in the second half and never gave Bahamas a chance to get back in the contest. Jamaica shot well from outside and worked its transition game well.
"The difference in this game (15-year old division) was we played outstanding defense the entire way," Hall said. "In the semifinals (a 34-22 victory over United States), we didn't play well defensively at first and that kept them in the game."
The 10-year old division championship game was close all the way. Sean Parkosewich led the winners with 16 points and played a solid game all the way.
"He (Sean) played well," Hall said. "Everybody played well once we got our defense going."
The Duke 10-year old team and the Jamaica 15-year old team both were the top seeds going into the playoffs.
Hall also coaches the Charlotte County Miracle girls travel basketball team.
The 12-year old championship game was a thriller as the 76ers hung on for a 44-42 victory over the Jazz. The 76ers led most of the way but the Jazz came fighting back. A key layup by 76ers 5-foot-11 center Rocket Robbins helped cement the victory. A last second shot by the Jazz missed and the 76ers grabbed the rebound and the win.
Robbins and 5-10 teammate Julius Vasquez dominated the boards for the winners. Robbins made several driving layups through Jazz players during the game.
"Our defense was the key," said 76ers coach Paul Robbins. "That was the main difference." ,"
In the semifinals Saturday morning, Duke defeated North Carolina 20-4 and North Carolina State edged Florida State 34-31 in the 10-under division. In the 12-year old division, the 76ers rolled over the Knicks 60-32 and the Jazz beat the Heat 34-27. Bahamas topped Egypt 47-42 in the other 15-year old semifinal game.
Signups for the winter coed basketball league have begun. The registration fee is $65 per youth if done by Oct. 10., $75 if done by Nov. 8. Kids can sign up at the Herald Avenue complex. First regular-season games will be Nov. 16. Skill evaluations and drafts will be done in late October. The 15-under players will be evaluated and drafted Oct. 23. The 10-under and 12-under players will be evaluated and drafted Oct. 26.
