Training camp is hours away. The Lightning start another quest for the Stanley Cup, this time without one of their best players.
Brayden Point.
Point, who accounted for 92 points last season, remains without a contract and camp opens Thursday with physicals and fitness tests.
The Lightning’s first on-ice session will be Friday, 10:30 a.m. at Ice Sports Forum in Brandon, and their first preseason game is less than a week away: against Carolina on Sept. 17.
Here are some other storylines and things to know going into training camp:
Who is returning?
Almost everyone. The Lightning’s roster looks very similar to last years without any glaring absences (other than Point, who is still expected to return). BriseBois stuck to tweaks (like replacing older defensemen with younger but experienced players) rather than big changes. The easier answer is …
Who left?
Ryan Callahan announced he is physically unable to play hockey due to a degenerative back disease. The Lightning traded his contract to Ottawa, who is using his $5.8 million contract to reach the salary cap floor.
The Lightning traded J.T. Miller to Vancouver in return for a third-round pick and a conditional first for next year. Miller was a victim of the salary cap with his hit of $5.25 million.
The team also traded Adam Erne to Detroit.
Two defensemen are no longer on the Lightning: Anton Strålman signed with Florida and Dan Girardi remains unsigned.
Louis Domingue is likely on his way out as well. Brisebois said he was looking for a new organization for the former backup goalie. However, he has yet to be traded.
Who is new?
The Lighting’s blue line got crowded this offseason. Tampa Bay added Luke Schenn, Kevin Shattenkirk and Luke Witkowski. They also re-signed Braydon Coburn and Jan Rutta for a total of nine defensemen. Witkowski will likely play in the AHL. The rest will have some competition.
McElhinney signed a two-year contract as backup goalie. He’s established himself as a good backup, and had a good year with Carolina last season.
Pat Maroon is coming off a Stanley Cup win. He brings some size and physicality to the largely small, fast Lightning forwards.
Who might make the roster?
Given the addition of Maroon with the loss of Callahan and Erne, the Lightning have an opening at forward. And there will be competition.
Cory Conacher spent almost the full season in the AHL last year, for the first time in in six years. He’ll be looking to break back into the NHL roster.
Carter Verhaeghe signed his second one-year contract with the Lightning after leading the AHL with 82 points last season.
Alex Barre-Boulet tied Verhaeghe atop the league with 34 goals and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.
Cal Foote stands out among defensemen and Cameron Gaunce got a look at the NHL last year. But it’ll be hard for any of them to break the log jam at the blue line.
