By GARY BROWN

Sun Correspondent

NORTH PORT — The North Port Huskies youth football program has started voluntary conditioning at Butler Park in preparation for the fall football season.

“We’re working out Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Huskies vice-president and 12-under coach Kevin Palmer.

“We’re concentrating on working on things like agility drills,” said Palmer. “Soon, we’re going to be teaching speed work and some other things.”

Besides Palmer, head Huskies coaches for the 2019 fall season include Jimmy Raoul of the 10-under team and Ben Chisolm for the 8-under team. The Huskies are still looking for a 14-under head coach.

The Huskies begin official practices July 22 and will be in a jamboree Aug. 24 at the PAL field in Bradenton. The regular season will begin Sept. 7.

Youths can also sign up during that time at Butler Park Field.

