When it comes to summer 7-on-7 football, the scores don’t really matter.
The players don’t wear pads. There’s no offensive or defensive linemen, and no tackling, but two-hand touch instead.
It hardly resembles what teams will look like in the fall, but it nevertheless gives coaches a glimpse at what their new teams look like against some friendly competition.
Wednesday morning, the Port Charlotte High football team traveled up to Venice High where the Pirates and Indians went at it for nine offensive series, coming away with a 30-30 tie.
“It was just good to compete,” Venice coach John Peacock. “You kind of see what your team is gonna be like, and I really like the way we looked today. I liked the vibe of our team and the competitiveness they had.”
While 7-on-7’s are limited to just passing and hardly any physicality, there were ample opportunities for players to make their mark.
Take Indians rising-junior Weston Wolff for example, who continues to cement his status as the area’s top receiver heading into the season.
Though he played in just five offensive series, Wolff dominated the competition on Wednesday — using his 6-foot-5 frame to haul in seven catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Aside from Wolff, Jayshon Platt wowed everyone watching with a high-flying 32-yard grab in which he battled the Pirates defensive back in the air for control of the ball, coming down with the completion.
Venice quarterback Nico DallaCosta (16-of-21 for 205 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT) led the first-string unit as he helped the Indians put up 30 points on five drives.
For the Pirates, Logan Rogers (22-of-36 for 255 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT) took all snaps at quarterback, working toward his second full year under center.
Rogers, a rising-junior, is just about two years removed from playing Pop Warner football. Along with developing his arm and getting confident at quarterback, Rogers is also becoming a leader at the position, Pirates coach Jordan Ingman said.
“It’s amazing the difference with him,” Ingman said of Rogers. “Last year he was coming to us from Pop Warner, so having a full year of varsity football under his belt, the game is so much slower to him than it was. It’s so much easier for him now.
“He’s a quiet guy. He’s a lead by example guy. But he’s so accountable, he’s so disciplined, he’s a great teammate. He’s not arrogant. He’s everything you want.”
Rogers led his team on five scoring drives — including a 20-yard touchdown on the final drive to tie the game — but also was intercepted three times by the Venice secondary.
Newcomers Steffan Johnson and Charles Brantley each contributed with an interception, showing how dangerous the Indians’ new defensive backfield can be.
Though there was no “winner” in Wednesday’s game, Venice and Port Charlotte will have another opportunity to settle the score next month when they play one more time.
“The kids played hard today,” Ingman said. “We’ve got a couple kids who are nicked up, so we had some guys play both ways. I was proud of them.
“Venice is a really good football program, so they didn’t play any easy foe. So that was great competition today. We enjoyed it.”
