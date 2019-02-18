Walking between fields, many players are yelled at by adoring fans yearning for a picture or autograph. At Monday’s Fan Day for the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier received more than most, as usual.
Heading to batting practice during the first full squad workout for Tampa Bay, the two-time AL Gold Glove winner politely let his fans down easy.
“I’ve got live BP,” Kiermaier told the group of youngsters with pens, photos and baseballs stretched out over the fence. “Gotta go hit 100 mph fastballs off (Ryne) Stanek. Pray for me.”
Kiermaier didn’t get his chance to see Stanek’s best stuff as Stanek was pulled after hitting 99 mph in his session. But he hit well off reliever Austin Pruitt.
#Rays outfielder Kevin Keimaier was outspoken about last year’s moves. This year, he’s all smiles. pic.twitter.com/KhDZh8Nsj4— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) February 18, 2019
After a down year in 2018 and a string of injury-plagued seasons prior, Kiermaier is itching to get back on the field, trying to put together a rare healthy season.
Last year it was a torn ligament in his thumb that sidelined him for two months as he was held to a career-low 88 games played— he batted .217 in the games he did see on the field.
Since his breakout season in 2015 when he won his first Gold Glove, Kiermaier has seen his numbers drop from 151 games in 2015 to 105 in 2016 and 98 in 2017.
“I enjoy taking away hits and game-deciding plays,” he said. “That’s what I’m made up of. If I didn’t get dirty or bloody, I wouldn’t be the player that I have been ... There’s no argument. It is what it is, and I can’t do anything about it. When I get the ‘injury-prone’ thing, you know, I’ve been on the 60-day DL two of the last three years, I get it.
“If I can just avoid that freak injury and go out there and do what I do, everything else will take care of itself. I’m not playing scared. I’m going to play the way I usually do. I want to display my talents for a full season.”
His athletic and fearless play style has been a staple of his game his entire career. He says it’s not something that’s going away regardless of the repercussions. It’s what got him to this point.
“That’s what got me drafted. That’s what got me called up to the big leagues, what got me my contract,” said Kiermaier. “I couldn’t go to sleep at night if I played at a slower pace, I guess you could say. I couldn’t live with myself. I have one speed and one speed only, and I don’t think I play reckless.”
After being quite outspoken on the Rays’ offseason moves a year ago, this year he feels much happier with the makeup of the team and the additions that joined the organization since last spring — Kiermaier is the last remaining piece of the 2015 roster.
But with a more dangerous team comes much higher expectations. Something he welcomes as the Rays look to top their 90-win total from 2018.
“I love the additions we brought in,” Kiermaier said. “This year, all smiles. No complaints whatsoever. This is by far the most depth, versatility, the most dangerous right now on paper that we’ve ever been at this time of the year.
“We’re saying we can be a very dangerous team, and we plan on backing that up. I love where we are as a team right now, and I’m just excited to go see what we can do as a team.”
