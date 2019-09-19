Volleyball
Imagine Schools 3, Booker 0
The Lady Sharks tied a school record by recording their 13th win Thursday evening, sweeping the Lady Tornadoes 25-6, 25-10 and 25-12.
It was outside hitter Serena Kohler pacing the Sharks with 12 kills and four aces. Junior outside hitter Emily Burch had five kills and three aces in the victory. Middle Blocker Emily Via also played an integral part in the win with seven kills and sophomore setter Kendall Steinert had 28 assists in the win.
The Lady Sharks return to action Saturday and will be participating in a tournament in Palmetto, where they will play Parrish Community at 10 a.m., Southeast at 12 p.m. and Sarasota Military Academy at 3 p.m.
Lemon Bay 3, LaBelle 2
The Lady Mantas went to five sets against the Cowgirls on Thursday evening, prevailing in a challenging contest, 25-19, 13-25, 25-20, 24-26 and 15-11.
Lemon Bay’s middle blockers rose to the occasion, freshman Presley Engleauf and senior Sabrina Lefebvre had an outstanding evening with blocking and kills, said Lemon Bay volleyball coach Pat Auer.
Boys golf
The Port Charlotte boys golf team won a tri-match against DeSoto County and Hardee on Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates shot a team score of 166 led by Eddie Lainhart, who shot a 2-over 38. All other Pirates players shot under 45 including Zach Starkey (41), Stephen Lomski (43) and Ben Goldman (44).
The Venice boys golf team shot a 156 to win its quad match against Braden River (170), Lemon Bay (189) and North Port (208).
Marcus Keck (37) and Julian Gauthier (39) both broke 40 to set the pace for the Indians. Jackson Adams (40) and David Del Purgatorio (40) were both close behind in the win.
Girls golf
The Lemon Bay girls improved to 7-1, shooting a team total of 194 to log the victory against N. Ft. Myers (NTS) and Cape Coral (NTS) at Magnolia Landings in Cape Coral.
Christain Chandler and Lauren Ragazzone each shot a 45 to lead Lemon Bay.
North Ft. Myers’ Alexis Zergatt and Trista Trawick were just behind at 46, followed by Lemon Bay’s Marie L’Abbe at 51, Madison Hanson at 53 and Mei-lee Mahannah at 59.
Next up, Lemon Bay takes on Cape Coral and Riverdale, at Palmetto Pines (Cape Coral), on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
Port Charlotte 360, ODA 232
The Pirates split with the Thunder Thursday evening, with the Lady Pirates defeating the Lady Thunder 215-79; the Thunder edged out the Pirates 153-145 to take the boys flight. However, it was the Pirates taking the combined title.
