Fencer Bryce Thayer recently improved his rating in the epee.
The Port Charlotte eighth-grader earned a B rating in the weapon by finishing first among 16 in the junior men’s epee at a Dec. 8-9 Regional Junior Cadet Circuit event in Longwood, Fla. In fencing up two classes in the 19-year-old and under category, he won all his pool bouts and defeated two A rated opponents in his bracket.
“I was really surprised,” the 13-year-old said. “A lot of kids I knocked out, that caused their rating to drop.”
He placed third among 13 in the cadet men’s epee the next day despite not fencing with his best blades, one of which broke. He then had to use his older, heavier blades.
Thayer fenced at an international tournament Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Miami Springs. He finished fifth in the youth 14 men’s epee, beaten by a Peruvian in the direct elimination round.
He won all six of his pool bouts and then earned a bronze medal among 27 in the cadet men’s epee, classified on the Fencing Results and Events Database online site as an under 17 class.
He said the field had plenty from South America. “They’re really good fencers,” he said.
“One kid from Peru, he gave me trouble. He was a left-handed fencer and very quick,” Thayer said. “I took too long on my recovery.”
Thayer competed in the November North America Cup in Kansas City, for which he said he had to have enough regional points in order to compete. Then rated C, he finished 18th among 106 entrants in the youth 14 men’s epee. He lost in a Table of 32 bout to a Canadian who has a B rating and finished eighth overall. Thayer also competed in the cadet men’s epee.
Since the fall Thayer has been training at the Epee Miami Fencing Club. He visits two to three times a month, practicing three to four hours each trip. He practices Wednesday night at the Southwest Florida Fencing Academy in Fort Myers, his primary club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.