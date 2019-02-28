Though the wind was blowing out toward the outfield on Wednesday at Charlotte Sports Park, Tampa Bay Rays first base prospect Nate Lowe needed no help launching his solo home run over the right field fence.
Lowe’s blast, which came in the bottom of the third inning in Tampa’s 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox, not only cleared the fence but traveled past the outfield boardwalk and over another wall behind it. When it stopped rolling, Rays PR officials determined it had been hit 567 feet.
“I practice doing that a lot in BP,” Lowe said. “That’s kind of the intent going up there, so it’s nice to have it happen in a game. But it’s just a spring training game. Good swing, get rewarded a little bit.
“But better stuff tomorrow, and for the next couple of days.”
For a 23-year-old prospect trying to make a good impression in the spring, the blast couldn’t have come at a much better time.
With 2018 first baseman Jake Bauers sent to Cleveland in an offseason trade, the path to first base in Tampa Bay isn’t nearly as crowded as it was before. The Rays could platoon some split of Ji-Man Choi (typically a DH), Yandy Diaz (primarily a third baseman) or Brandon Lowe (a versatile 2B/OF player).
Given some time, it’s not a stretch to see Nate Lowe stepping in to fill the role.
“It almost looks effortless when he swings,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
“It’s kind of like a golf swing, a little bit. But he generates it, that’s for sure.
“When he comes in and gives you a high five it’s like a tree log hitting your hand.”
But Lowe wasn’t the only Ray to hit the ball well against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Outfielder Tommy Pham roped a single in a 1-for-3 effort with two hard-hit outs and infielder Daniel Robertson went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and three runs batted in.
The two extra-base hits were a welcomed sign for the 24-year-old Robertson, whose 2018 season ended with surgery to his left thumb in August.
“I still want to prove to people what I can do and have that little bit of edge,” he said.
Not many regulars made it to the mound on Wednesday for Tampa, as Ryne Stanek was the first member of the 2018 staff to take the hill when he was brought in to pitch the sixth inning.
Stanek had a sharp outing, striking out two and allowing no baserunners over his inning of work. After Stanek, right-hander Jake Faria was called upon to throw two innings.
Though Faria did allow a solo home run to Tony Renda that just barely cleared the centerfield wall, Cash was otherwise pleased with the performance as Faria finished with three strikeouts and two hits allowed over his two innings.
“Another good outing for Jake,” Cash said. “I know he gave up a home run. I think there was a little bit of wind that might have helped that, but it was good to see him getting back to his comfort and showing what he showed so much of in 2017.”
Power SurgeThe Rays entered Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox tied with the Detroit Tigers for the most home runs in the Grapefruit League with seven.
With Lowe and Robertson adding two more homers against Boston, Tampa now has nine through six games.
Avisail Garcia debutsSigned late in the offseason, Rays right fielder Avisail Garcia made his spring debut on Wednesday, going 0-for-2 with a walk.
He batted fourth and was replaced by prospect Jesus Sanchez in the bottom of the sixth after reaching base on a walk.
Garcia is being eased back into action after hamstring and knee injuries cut his 2018 season short with the White Sox.
Tonight’s gameTampa Bay Rays (2-4) vs. the Minnesota Twins (4-2) at Charlotte Sports Park, 6:35 p.m.
Reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is scheduled to make his spring debut tonight against the Twins, with pitchers Ryan Yarbrough, Colin Poche, Casey Sadler and Oliver Drake also listed as probable pitchers for the game.
