Baseball’s always been a part of Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach’s Kyle Snyder’s life.
He grew up in southwest Florida, where baseball is part of the area’s culture. A product of Riverview High School, Snyder excelled as a pitcher, who would go onto play baseball collegiately at the University of North Carolina.
Snyder’s experiences at the collegiate level, played a significant role in his transformation, helping with his evolution as an athlete and individual preparing him for what was to come.
“I think there was a lot of growth, a lot of maturation, physically, emotionally and psychologically, we all go through that during our college years,” said Snyder.
It was while in college and pitching in the Cape Cod Summer league that Snyder continued to attract attention; and in 1999 the right-hander would be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, with the seventh overall pick by the Kansas City Royals. Snyder joined other Sarasota area products who were selected in the first round, including Derek Lilliquist, Doug Million and Matt Drews, all Sarasota High School graduates.
“I was able to physically develop and had the opportunity to play professional baseball beyond my collegiate playing days,” said Snyder. “I was fortunate enough to be able to do that. A lot of long term goals were fulfilled I think at that point. It’s a little bit difficult to describe and put into words. There’s no question about it. But ultimately…being selected in the first round is certainly something very special."
Snyder had to battle through a series of injuries during his professional career, demonstrating his character by going through the long arduous physical rehabilitation process, but it’s those life lessons, having the intrepid spirit and courage to overcome adversity that he’s able to share with young pitchers who are making their way through the organization.
“Ease is probably a greater threat to progress than hardship,” said Snyder. “These guys understand that I’ve gone through a lot of the same things that they’ve gone through. I don’t assume anything, and I hope that provides me a platform to be able to help these guys, help them become the best version of themselves as a pitcher, a man and husband. So as long as I have this job, I will always treat the person with a holistic approach. They’re human beings and this is a profession, everyone else gets to balance their profession and family life, but they don’t have to do it in such a public nature.”
A change in locale would find Snyder headed to Beantown in 2006, leaving behind the organization he had spent his entire career in. However, his new surroundings would bring with it the realization that most people hope for when picking up a baseball. He was part of the 2007 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox, where one of his teammates would be someone he currently works closely with throughout the baseball season, Kevin Cash.
“It was another dream realized, and just the opportunity to play on such a talented club, to initially cross paths on the same team with someone who would be my future manager, just everybody else that was there and the hall of famers that played on that club,” said Snyder. “The way that I was accepted in 2006, after being claimed off of waivers, there were a lot of different things that factored into that year to make it special.”
The Tampa Bay Rays culture and environment were the perfect fit for the former major league reliever when he retired. Snyder also benefited from the mentoring of several people within the organization, who would be influential in terms of his development.
“I was fortunate enough to walk into an organization that in my mind was further ahead with pitching development than any of the 30 organizations,” said Snyder. “I was thrust right into it, and was given a tremendous amount of guidance from Dewey Robinson, Dick Bosman and Marty DeMerritt, early on in my career. They trusted me and believed in me to be able to do what was in the best interest of each player. And fortunately, I was able to develop as a pitching coach alongside of the pitchers who are currently here on our major league staff, which makes it pretty special.”
The opportunity to work with the Rays pitching depth and talent; provides Snyder with an excellent foundation in which to build.
“Last year, it was maybe talent over experience,” said Snyder. “I think that played out pretty well for us. We challenged the guys, we felt were ready, and we put them in a position to be successful with the things that we did differently than anybody else had done in the past. The talent and the group that we have certainly makes my job easier.”
