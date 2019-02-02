Dee Smith dominated the 2.4mR class on Day 2 of the 10th annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta Saturday, winning all four races and leading his closest competitor Tony Pocklington by eight points. Smith represented the United States in the 2016 Paralympics in Beijing, finishing fourth.
Bob Hughes broke a Day 1 tie with defending CHR Weta champion Knox Rodgers. Hughes won all three races Saturday to take a two point lead over Rodgers with one day of racing remaining Sunday,
Jeffrey Scholz and Rudy Trejo won the Harbor 20 class with a win and a second place over four races. Defending champions Jim Nuzzo and John Walsh won two races, but an eighth-place finish in Race 3 dropped them into a tie for second with Jay Nadelson and Joe Onofrio. The Harbor 20 class does not race Sunday.
Tom Korzeniewski and Karen Grisko upended the Hobie 16 leaderboard, winning two of three races to overtake Day 1 leaders Jason Sanchez and Faith Payne, who fell to third place.
Ken Hilk and Darcy Jensen moved into second place with a pair of second-place finishes.
In the F18 class, Clay and Guy Selsmeyer won all three races over Dick MacDonald and David Ingram for the second straight day to stretch their lead to six points.
Racing was delayed for 90 minutes by light winds Saturday morning before a healthy sea breeze filled in around noon. The regatta ends today.
For complete results and more photos, visit CharlotteHarborRegatta.com.
