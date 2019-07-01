The Port Charlotte 11-12 All-Stars saw their season end on Monday in a win-or-go-home game against Fort Myers South, losing 15-0.
The team won it's first game of Districts and kept it's season alive with another win on Saturday, but losses against Fort Myers in the double-elimination tournament thwarted hopes of continuing on to Sectionals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.