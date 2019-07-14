By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
Players from throughout the state will be congregating in Punta Gorda this weekend, to participate in a tournament at PicklePlex, at Florida SouthWestern State College.
However, the courts are being rented out for the two-day tournament, July 20-21, starting at 8 a.m. Lucy Kitcher will conduct the tournament this weekend, and will be holding another tournament at the facility in November. She’ll also be conducting one of the first sanctioned tournaments next March, said Gloria Reilly, PicklePlex board member.
“She’ll be bringing over people from the East Coast,” said Reilly. “She has held tournaments in Sanibel, so people from there who’ve played in her tournaments will be coming to play at PicklePlex this weekend.”
Kitcher is well-respected within the state’s pickleball community, for her professionalism and well-organized tournaments, that have attracted a strong base of players, said Reilly. This weekend’s tournament will provide statewide exposure.
This weekend’s tournament is the perfect opportunity to learn about the sport.
Spectators are welcome and there’s no admission charge. The tournament will feature a number of divisions, with a deep group of players of all levels participating.
“The Peace River Picklers Club (a 700 member strong group) will be assisting and provide a tent and things for some of the spectators,” said Reilly.
One of the most appealing aspects of the sport is the social component, said Reilly. Countless times, people have told PicklePlex members that Pickleball has provided them with an outlet to socialize with people, giving them an opportunity to have fun and stay physically fit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.