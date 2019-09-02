By JACOB HOAG
Tiny Mites
Charlotte vs. Venice
The Charlotte offensive line blocked great starting with Zane Casey, Tyson Johnson and Bryson Crider. The Warriors had touchdown runs from DeAndre Ward and Brendan Jones. The Warriors defense played excellent, not allowing any touchdowns from the Vikings. Devon Maycock and Dadrian Richardson disrupted many plays up the middle while the Warriors defense were in on several tackles holding them off from the end zone.
8U
Venice 38, Charlotte 0
Port Charlotte 25, Immokalee 6 Jaxson McNeal ran for 4 touchdowns and completed two passes to Dawson Tuck. Brayden Everhart, Jayvien Serrano and AJ Stephenson also contributed some great runs for the offense. Corbin Gibbs led the defense with two fumble recoveries. Caidence Danoff, Trenton Neel, Kamdyn Heary were all standouts on a great defensive performance.
10U
Charlotte 18, Venice 9
Xay How carried the offense the entire game and ran for over 100 yards behind a strong offensive line all game. Jude West connected with Xay Allen on a 30-yard touchdown pass right before the half. Offensive linemen Bryce Maitland, Wyatt, Maylika Silver and Layton white blocked amazingly the entire game. Outstanding defensive performance again. The defensive line Case Winfrey, Brendon Hisill, Isaiah Pitts and Jude West had a great game making multiple stops in the back field. As time expired in the game Allen had a pick six to make the score 9-18 in favor of Charlotte.
Port Charlotte 46, Immokalee 0
Great defensive line play by Daryl Burney, Jayce Meritz and Carlos Gonzalez Hernandez. Strong linebacker and secondary play from Dupri Gainer, Widner Marcelin and Sharod Williams Jr. Evan Guido had a interception returned for a touchdown and Eli McNeil returned a punt for a score.
12U
Venice 36, Charlotte 0
Port Charlotte 37, Immokalee 0 Jaylen Henry and Tyshawn Pressley rushed for a touchdown and Ike Perry added two more. Offensive line had some great blocking by Ben Davis, Elijah Redfield, Nathan Slater and Talon Lewis. Defensively, Ike Perry returned a punt for a touchdown. Defensive standouts were Jaelin Johnson, James Kessler and Jordan Gorr.
14U
Charlotte 0, Venice 0
In a 0-0 game, three minutes left on the clock with the warriors possession at the 45-yard line, our player, Santino Trina, suffered an injury requiring him to be airlifted. This resulted in the game being called. It will be continued on Wednesday at 6pm at the Vikings field. Trina has been released from the hospital and is resting at home.
Port Charotte 35, Immokalee 7
Bandits had a battle against Immokalee, coming away with the win. Ed Guerrier cleaned house with three touchdowns and a pick six. Braden Krejci scored a touchdown in the first half and Timmy Petit-Frere came up with a safety. Sam Clerjuste had a standout game defensively spending most his game in Immokalee’s back field. Evan Burger, and the Luther brothers Tyrell & Sam were the other powerhouses on defense with Brody Lewis and Grant Laballister cleaning up the rest.
