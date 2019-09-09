Tiny Mites
The Warriors scored five touchdowns. The first was a touchdown pass from Brendon Jones to Janxiel McClary. Mason McCurdy, DeAndre Ward, Devon Maycock and Jones all ran touchdowns. The defense didn’t allow any touchdowns for the second week in a row and have only allowed one all season.
8U
Hurricanes 14, Warriors 12
The defensive line worked well together keeping the defense out of the backfield. Jaionn Tice had two long runs, both for touchdowns behind the exceptional blocking of Nick Angelini, Braxton Randall and Jaheim Jones. Cassidy Fanor gained our first downs.
The defense played its best game thus far making key stops when needed. Jaionn Tice and Tyler Holt each forced a turnover. Charlie Bryant, Johnathon Fribley and Jayden Garcia did very well preventing the opponents chance to score.
10U
Warriors 32, Hurricanes 0
Quarterback Jude Kersnason led a great offensive game with three touchdown passes. Isaiah Pitts caught one of those passes for a 40-yard touchdown and Xavier Allen caught two passes for touchdowns. Tyquenius Haynes and Jahron Charles both had one touchdown a piece.
Defense was outstanding not giving up a first down the entire game. Jude Kersnason set the tone for the defense with a stripe fumble.
12U
Hurricanes 36, Warriors 6
Latrell Facey scored on a kick return and Jordan Attia led the team in rushing yards.
14U
Hurricanes 30, Warriors 8
Nytrevious Brady, Schleidens Goudette and Damion Crumpton had a few great runs. Myron Charles scored on a 3-yard touchdown after Goudette ran it to the 3-yard line with an 80-yard run. The defense held a tight game until they wore out after the third quarter. The defensive line, Travis Immich, Myron Charles, Damion Crumpton, Josh Parker and Peyton McGee, had a few big defensive stands.
