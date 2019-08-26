By Staff report
Port Charlotte Bandits
Tiny Mites
Playing well on offense were Hudson Nemec and Ben Guerrier with solid blocking from Blake Cummings, Quintin Lincoln and Aiden Bowman. Venice scored twice, but defense played very well with Daymian Cornell, Kadyn Nicely and Kyle Greilick led the way.
Charlotte Warriors
Tiny Mites
Deandre Ward and Janxiel McClary both broke off long runs for touchdowns. Quarterback Brendan Jones also completed his first pass and picked up a first down on a QB sneak. Defensively, the Warriors only gave up one touchdown. Dadrian Richardson and Devon Mayock made multiple tackles in the backfield. Mason McCurdy, Javvais Jones ans Keegan Holland also stood out.
8U — Naples 27, Charlotte 0
Nick Angelini had a 20-yard run and Jaheim Jones had a 60-yard touchdown called back offensively. Defensively, Tyler Holt, Jaionn Tice and Jones combined for nine important tackles. Cassidy Phanor, Robert Williams, Caden Swab and Brantley White played well on the line.
8U — Venice 32, Port Charlotte 6
Jaxson Mcneil had a 60 yard touchdown run, with the offensive line showing improvement from the prior week. Defensively Josiah Johnson along with Caidence Danoff made some key tackles.
10U — Port Charlotte 20, Venice 6
Eli McNeil had all three Bandit touchdowns with great blocking by Nariah Redfield, Bruce Blandon, Landon Russell, Jax Stoltzfus, Daryl Burney and Dylan Szych. Running the ball well were Sharrod Williams and Maliki Carrion.
Definitely, the line, which included Triston Haines, Logan Martin and Gabriel Shipley, played very physically. Linebackers Chase Angelini and Ozias Dorsey forced fumbles. Evan Guidohad two pass deflections.
12U — Venice 6, Port Charlotte 0
The defense was led by Jordan Gorr, Jaelin Johnson, James Foley and Tre Edmonds. James Kessler batted down two passes.
Offense was led by Ben Davis, Nick Goodarzi and Karsyn Barghaussen blocking.
14U — Port Charlotte 26, Venice 6
Tadah Wesley, Edd Guerrier and Braden Krejci each scored. Jamor Jarrett had some great runs along with Sam Luther. Patrick White, Timmy Petit Frere and Tyrell had fumble recoveries. Tadah Wesley had a interception.
Nick Catalini helped with some key tackles.
14u — Charlotte 28, Naples 0
After a shaky first half, quaterback Drew Johnson came out strong in the second half to lead the team with touchdowns.
Johnson had two touchdown passes to Peyton McGee and ran one in to put the game in a running clock against the Naples Bears.
Shy Goudette had one touchdown as well. In the absence of the defensive coordinator, Charlotte High football players, Tai’viahn Kelly and Connor Trim coached the defense to a shutout.
10U — Naples 8, Charlotte 0
12U — Naples 26, Charlotte 6
