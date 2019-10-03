Wide receiver T.J. Luther has had the longest touchdown reception in a Wofford College game two consecutive weeks.
The Port Charlotte graduate caught a 71-yard touchdown last Saturday in a win over Virginia Military Institute. The catch matched the longest of his career and was the longest of the game among players from both teams. The sophomore finished with two receptions for 82 yards and two kickoff returns for 50 yards.
A week earlier during a win over Gardner-Webb, his 62-yard touchdown reception was the longest among all players that game. He returned two kickoffs for 45 yards and rushed once for 9 yards.
Through four games, Luther had a team-high 197 receiving yards on five catches. He led the team with eight kickoff returns for 168 yards.
More football
Syracuse University junior tight end Aaron Hackett had two catches for 22 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, in a win over Holy Cross. In five games, the Venice High graduate had 12 catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs.
Ave Maria University freshman kicker Derek McCormick converted all four of his extra-point attempts against Jacksonville. Previously at Port Charlotte, he averaged 61.3 yards on four kickoffs.
Men's soccer
Sophomore midfielder Aaron Rivers started six of eight games for Dean College. The Charlotte High product had one assist.
Sophomore forward Blake Dean scored once in six games for Florida Atlantic University. He played for Lemon Bay.
Women's soccer
Former Indian Sarah Dalton started four of the seven games she played for Ave Maria University. The sophomore midfielder had one goal and one assist.
Past Indian Jessica Martinez started four of seven games played for Ave Maria. She is a sophomore defender.
North Port resident Gi Krstec started the first nine games for Florida Atlantic. The junior midfielder scored once.
Women's volleyball
Setter Ashley Kot had season highs of 45 assists and six kills for College of Coastal Georgia against Southeastern. The Venice alumna added 12 digs.
Also from the Indians, Florida Gulf Coast University freshman middle blocker Aja Jones had five kills and four blocks against North Alabama.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
