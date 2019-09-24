Doren Staley's importance to the Huntingdon College (Ala.) women's soccer team has continued to grow this season.
The Port Charlotte High School graduate is one of the captains named by first-year head coach Cliff Jordan.
"Her confidence and her leadership have just been exceptional," he said.
The sophomore center back started 17 of the 18 games as a freshman last year, easily leading her class in starts. The lone game she didn't start was to give a senior the start on Senior Night.
"She's a very, very intelligent defender," Jordan said. "She's very aware. She's very vocal. She doesn't back down. She has really locked down that back line."
Staley started the first eight games (1-6-1) this season in a revamped scheme.
"We're trying to play more out of the back," she said. "Last year we were trained to play up the middle. Now we're trying to play wide. Our forwards are wide. We're using our width and our speed."
She scored during a 16-0 rout of Talladega in the opener. She scored into the back right corner of the net on a pass from a freshman back.
"It was cool how we worked together," said Staley, who scored twice and assisted once last year.
The opportunity to attack is appreciated, but Staley knows her main role is defense.
"I feel more confident as a defender," she said. "They're relying on me."
Her parents are scheduled to see her play Oct. 4 and 5 games at home.
Baseball
Fans of the independent Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks voted Venice High graduate Joe Iorio the team's Most Valuable Player. The 27-year-old pitcher had a 6-3 record and 3.09 earned run average in 32 games, including 19 starts. In his first season with the Ducks, he represented the team at the All-Star Game.
Football
Missouri University of Science and Technology quarterback Brennan Simms was named Monday as the Great Lakes Valley Conference offensive player of the week. The Charlotte High graduate scored twice on 1-yard runs and threw touchdowns of 58, 20, 24 and 6 yards in a win over Miles. He completed a career-high 24 passes in 34 attempts for 268 yards, and he rushed seven times for 36 yards, both career highs.
Ave Maria University kicker Devyn McCormick was named Sept. 9 as the Mid-South Conference Sun Division special teams player of the week. The former Pirate was cited for kicking field goals of 47, 38 and 32 yards and averaging 43 yards on four punts during the opener. The sophomore missed a field goal attempt of 51 yards.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.