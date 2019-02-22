Rays built their core, now it's time for a postseason push
Tampa Bay Rays players are walking around the clubhouse with relaxed shoulders and clear minds this spring — a much different vibe than last year.
A flurry of offseason trades, including Jake Odorizzi, Steven Souza Jr. and Corey Dickerson, before playing a single Grapefruit League game provided a uneasy twist to spring training in 2018. And, when franchise cornerstone Evan Longoria was shipped to San Francisco in December, it was clear that very few guys, if any, were safe.
But this year, the trades quieted before camp and the players are no longer looking anxiously over their shoulders. That’s not to say more moves aren’t to come, but it’s far from the main focus.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a more comforting feeling, because you go into the year ready for stuff like that to happen,” pitcher Jake Faria said. “I mean moves are part of the business. But I think we’re comfortable with what’s in the room right now.”
With last year’s moves, which also saw starting pitcher Chris Archer and first baseman Jake Bauers dealt, the Rays’ front office built a young core.
They brought in RHP Tyler Glasnow, outfielders Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows, and catcher Mike Zunino, all of whom look to make an impact this season. Then they went out and signed veteran pitcher Charlie Morton in free agency, who will help bolster the staff.
All of these players were added to one of the league’s deepest farm systems.
After building a talented core and using it to win 90 games last year, the Rays are no longer rebuilding. They have their eyes set on contending for a spot in the postseason.
“Our whole goal here has been to get to the point where we had a core of players that could compete in the division and compete for the postseason and that we could roll forward with,” vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said. “And if you look at what happened on the field last year and started to take shape as the year went on, we certainly feel that is something that’s building here.
“You never tune out completely the possibility of some kind of move, but we’re at the point where we want to be competing for the postseason, so anything we do will be with that in mind.”
After what they were able to accomplish last year, a win total that would’ve gotten them into the postseason four out the past five years, the bar has been raised.
But repeating the magic they created in 2018 won’t be an easy task.
“I don’t feel pressure and I don’t think they do either,” Cy Young winner Blake Snell said. “I think the team still thinks that we can do even better. We all know to get to the playoffs it’s gonna take a lot of hard work, but I think we have the group to do that. I’m ready to go and I think the team’s ready to go.
“From a team standpoint, It’s cool to see the confidence the guys have. Just in camp with pitchers and catchers I can see that everyone’s gelling pretty quick and feels pretty comfortable.”
The Rays still have to contend in a division with the World Series Champion Boston Red Sox, who won 108 last year, and the New York Yankees, who won 100. And there’s something to be said about the mojo the team created down the stretch when they went 41-25 post All-Star break and 19-9 in September.
There’s no easy path, but the organization feels its time is now. Using what the players learned on the fly last season, Rays manager Kevin Cash feels they can compete, but need to manage expectations.
“I think we’ll control them from inside,” Cash said. “From being around these young guys that didn’t have a ton of experience, who really carried themselves really well in some high-pressure environments at the end of the year playing in some exciting ballparks in just a lot of tight ball games. I expect we’ll learn from that and continue to grow and put it to use.”
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
