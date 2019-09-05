The Tampa Bay Rays are adding to their depth in calling up infielder Kean Wong.
The 24-year-old lefty hitter has spent the last two seasons, and most of 2017, at Triple-A Durham, with increasingly better numbers, and seemed to have earned a promotion.
The timing of the move is somewhat surprising in that Durham opened postseason play on Wednesday and that the Rays will have to make room on their 40-man roster for Wong, whose promotion was first reported by The Athletic.
Wong could help in a number of ways. He plays primarily second and third base, but can fill in at shortstop and in the corner outfield spots, and is known as a good bunter and baserunner.
Several Rays left-handed hitters have had recent injury issues, with Kevin Kiermaier and Joey Wendle missing time and Eric Sogard hit on the helmet by a pitch Tuesday, but the move is not considered related to any change in their status.
Wong hit .307 with 10 homers, 63 RBIs and an .839 OPS this year, .282 with 9 homers, 50 RBIs and a .750 OPS in 2018 and .265 with 5 homers, 44 RBIs and a .688 OPS in 2017 for the Bulls after moving up from Double-A.
Wong, the young brother of St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong, said he was understandably excited to be here, and it really hit him when he walked into the clubhouse that he was now a big-leaguer.
He went right into the lineup for the Rays, playing second and hitting eighth, and Cash, noting Wong’s success at Triple-A, said, "He deserves to be here.'' Wong will play primarily second and third, though could be moved around if needed.
