It didn’t even take one inning for the rust and nerves to show for the Tampa Bay Rays in their spring training opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon — a game the Rays lost, 3-2, at Charlotte Sports Park.
Moments after Rays starting pitcher Austin Pruitt got Roman Quinn to ground out to first base to begin the game, a deep fly ball off the bat of Scott Kingery took Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier by surprise.
As he tracked the ball back toward the wall, Kiermaier’s feet knocked into each other and the veteran centerfielder fell down as the ball landed right next to him, and Kingery raced around the bases to score.
Again in the top of the third inning, Kiermaier made an uncharacteristic miscue when he sailed a throw home by about 15 feet.
Even for a player who’s as established as Kiermaier, the plays were a sour start to the spring.
“Maybe I was a little more amped up than I should have been right there,” he said of the miscues. “But yeah, it got away from me. It’s what spring training is for. But at the same time, with my competitiveness, I don’t want that to happen ever really.
“But everything changes when the game happens. There’s adrenaline in there. It’ll definitely be a talking point tomorrow in our outfield meetings.”
Playing in front of a nearly packed house of 5,609 announced attendees on a partly cloudy day in Port Charlotte, Kiermaier wasn’t the only Ray to be excited about the return of baseball.
Left-handed pitcher Colin Poche, a prospect who FanGraphs called last year’s “Most Unhittable Arm in the Minors,” made his 2019 debut on Friday — though not how he may have hoped.
The 25-year-old had trouble locating the strike zone as he walked three batters and allowed one hit.
He was eventually pulled after walking in a run later in the inning to put Tampa Bay in a 2-0 hole.
However, even with the walks, Rays manager Kevin Cash wasn’t concerned with Poche’s outing.
“Early on, good to see Colin Poche get out there,” Cash said. “It’s still nerve-wracking even though it’s spring training for these guys.”
Tampa almost strung together a rally in the third inning as Daniel Robertson lined a sharp single to left and Tommy Pham followed up with a hard-hit double to the wall. But an RBI sacrifice fly from Ji-Man Choi was all the Rays could get out of the inning.
Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco and Rays outfielder Jason Coats traded blasts in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, but that was all the offense either team could muster for the rest of the game.
Even with a loss under their belts to begin spring training, the most important sentiment of the day would not be lost on anyone — even Kiermaier.
“Baseball’s back,” he said with a grin as he greeted reporters in the clubhouse. “I love this game.”
Who’s on first?After the Rays traded 2018 first baseman Jake Bauers to Cleveland in the offseason, one question about the team has been who the regular first baseman will be.
On Friday, Cash and the Rays provided a brief glimpse with Ji-Man Choi starting at first base and Yandy Diaz at third base.
Prospect Nate Lowe also saw some time at first base, replacing Choi in the sixth inning.
Choi finished the game 0-for-2 with an RBI and a strikeout while Diaz was also 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Lowe grounded out in his only at-bat.
However, despite the lack of offensive production, it was Choi’s fielding that stuck out — as he made two scoops in the dirt to turn poor throws into outs.
“He looked good right out of the gate,” Cash said of Choi. “He had to. He was tested. I think it’s fair to assume it’s not going to be the most fluid at times, but the way he corralled the first one and then he picked Yandy up on the tough pick. That’s ultimately what we’re looking for: Make the plays that you can and pick our infielders up enough when they throw the ball short.”
Hard hitsThough the Rays lost, they outhit the Phillies, 7-4, and some players seemed to have swings in mid-season form.
Of note, Daniel Robertson sliced a sharp single to left, Tommy Pham had two well-hit doubles and reached base on an error. Shortstop Willy Adames also put a charge into a ball, sending it scorching down the right field line for a double.“It was good to see Tommy Pham picked up where he left off, knocking the ball all around the ball park,” Cash said.
“I thought our guys really had some good swings,” he said. “Robertson had some good swings. Yandy had some good swings. Ji-Man and Tommy hit the ball really hard. That was good.”
