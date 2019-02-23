Rays' Honeywell could be missing piece for rotation
After being selected 72nd overall in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, Brent Honeywell Jr. has continued to build toward success.
The right-handed pitcher posted impressive numbers at each level of the minor leagues, eventually making it up to AAA with the Durham Bulls in the 2017 season.
That year, Honeywell went 12-8, and closed out the season by pitching 2 2/3 innings of relief to help win the team’s second national championship.
However, it wouldn’t be long before Honeywell’s promising career would take a detour.
Throwing live batting practice one week into a Spring Training invite with the Rays, he reached back and felt a weird sensation.
“It felt like somebody took their hand and had a banjo string stretched out and just pulled it down,” he said. “It went back and forth, back and forth. The next pitch hurt. That first one didn’t hurt.”
Immediately knowing something was wrong, Honeywell was evaluated and diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament — requiring Tommy John surgery that has kept him out of live baseball since.
Now, nearly a year removed from the pain and frustrations of injury, Honeywell is back at Charlotte Sports Park, and on the mend.
“His rehab has been outstanding,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Joe Benge and the medical staff, Paul Harker. All of our medical people. We think they’re really special. And with Brent, with Jose De Leon, with Anthony Banda, with Wilmer Font all offseason, they’re all on the right track.”
After waiting five months to begin throwing at all, the 23-year-old returned to working on the mound in late 2018. A year removed from winning a national title and watching the Rays win 90 games, but still miss out on the playoffs, Honeywell is chomping at the bit to get back in the game.
“I miss the competitive edge of it,” Honeywell said. “It’s something you can’t simulate. To get people breathing down your neck with guys on second and third, you’re in somebody else’s house wanting to beat them.
“I think that’s the main thing. The main thing is I just want to win. I want to get to where I win something again. It’s what I get paid to do is win, so I want to do my job.”
Sporting a diverse arsenal of pitches that include a fastball that can get up to 98 mph to a curveball, screwball, slider or changeup, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-hander has all the makings of a future frontline starter.
This January, he was named the eighth-best right-handed prospect in the Minor Leagues by MLB Pipeline, as well as the 19th overall best prospect in baseball by ESPN senior writer Keith Law.
When Honeywell finally gets his chance at making the Big Show sometime this summer, it’ll be with a team that has all the makings of a postseason contender. After missing out on the playoffs by seven games in a top-heavy American League, the Rays have made a commitment to winning now — trading for players such as Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows, Tommy Pham, Yandy Diaz and Mike Zunino and signing free agents like Charlie Morton and Avisail Garcia.
“It’s showing that we’re trying to win,” Honeywell said. “The acquisitions that we made this offseason were pretty damn good. We add a guy who can hit 30 homers. We add a guy who’s a frontline starter. Hopefully from here on out, whatever we do is to get better than we already are.”
As he continues to work on his return from a devastating injury, Honeywell has a four-inch scar on his right elbow to remind him not to push too hard. But he also will be donning another reason for motivation this season — adding Jr. to the back of his jersey to honor his father, who still comes to watch all of his starts.
“I wanted to do that because my dad taught me how to pitch,” he said. “He pitched with the Pirates from 88-90. But, I don’t know, I guess it’s something that not a whole lot of people get to do. You can’t just go up and say, ‘Hey, can I get a Jr. on the back of my jersey? It don’t work like that.’”
Once he does eventually make the Rays rotation, he’ll be joining a crop of top tier talent that includes the likes of Cy Young winner Blake Snell, World Series Champ Charlie Morton, and the flame-throwing Tyler Glasnow.
Together with Honeywell, it might just be enough to get Tampa back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
“He’s motivated,” Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder said of Honeywell’s attitude in recovery. “It’s made him want it more than he ever wanted it before. He’s really driven, he’s focused on his goals he wants to achieve, but when you get something taken away from you, it makes you want it more than you ever did before.”
