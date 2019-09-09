Rays

AP file photo

Austin Meadows was named AL Player of the Week for the second time.

 AP file photo

By Marc Topkin

Tampa Bay Times

We know the Orioles and Blue Jays noticed how hot Rays outfielder Austin Meadows has been recently, and so did the folks in charge of picking the AL Player of the Week as Meadows was honored for the second time this season.

His credentials were rather impressive, hitting .522 over seven games with nine runs scored, 12 hits including two doubles and four homers, eight RBIs, 26 total bases and a 1.130 OPS. He had a hit in every game, and is on an eight-game streak overall.

Meadows leads the team with 28 homers and 78 RBIs despite missing three weeks with a thumb injury.

He also was chosen the AL’s best in April, making him the third Rays player to be honored twice in the same season. James Shields was a two-time winner in 2011, and Evan Longoria won three times in 2009.

Meadows, 24, was acquired with pitcher Tyler Glasnow and prospect Shane Baz from Pittsburgh in July 2018 for pitcher Chris Archer.

0
0
0
0
0

