In a month’s time, a wave of fans will flock to Charlotte County for an early glimpse of the Tampa Bay Rays.
With pitchers and catcher reporting to the Charlotte Sports Complex on Feb. 13 and the full squad following on the 18th, spring training is right around the corner.
If you’re wanting to scoop up some tickets, which go on sale today at 10 a.m., here’s what you need to know:
What ticket options do you have?
There are plenty of packages for fans to utilize to secure a spot in the stadium ranging from single-game tickets to season ticket options.
A season ticket package secures a seat for all 17 scheduled home games. Additional perks include discounted ticket pricing with savings over mini-packs and single game tickets, the opportunity for discounted parking and merchandise offers, a season ticket holder gift and access to season ticket holder exclusive events.
Season ticket packages range from $298 for reserved baseline to $462 for field box seats.
The Rays also offer three- and six-game bundles that start at $44 and $90 respectively.
To purchase tickets, fans can go to raysbaseball.com, call 888-FAN-RAYS or e-mail springtraining@raysbaseball.com with any questions.
What are the top games?
• The Rays kick off spring training Feb. 22 with a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m.
• Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees come to town on Feb. 24 for their lone game at Charlotte Sports Park. The game has a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.
• The reigning World Series champion Boston Red Sox will head to Charlotte County on Feb. 27 and March 10. Both games start at 1:05 p.m.
• The USF Bulls head down I-75 to get a taste of pro talent on March 5 with a 6:05 p.m. matchup.
• The Rays will host the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field on March 26.
• The Rays will host the Atlanta Braves on March 27 just three days after Atlanta opens its new facility in North Port.
What kind of promotions will they have?
• Feb. 22: Opening day and DJ Kitty mascot head for first 1,000 fans
• Feb. 24: Dan Johnson bobblehead day for first 1,000 fans
• March 2: Rays tote bag for first 1,000 fans
• March 9: Rays sun shade for first 1,000 fans{
• March 10: Kevin Kiermaier lunch box for first 500 kids under 14
• March 16: DJ Kitty for first 500 kids under 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.