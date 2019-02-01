Knox Rodgers and Bob Hughes traded wins in the first two races of the 10th annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta Friday to co-lead the Weta class going into today’s racing. Rodgers is the two-time defending Weta champion.
The teams of Nicolas Liebel and Fabian Stapleton and Ken Hilk and Darcy Jensen each won a race in the Hobie 16 class, but Jason Sanchez and Faith Payne logged a second and third to lead by a point over Susan Korzeniewski and Kathy Miles, who took a second and a fourth Friday. Hilk’s and Liebel’s teams are tied for third.
In the F18 class, Clay and Guy Selsmeyer won all three races over Dick MacDonald and David Ingram to lead by three with two days of racing to go.
A steady 12-knot wind from the east in the late morning faded in the early afternoon to limit all but the F18 class to only two races.
Today’s racing will feature a second circle with two classes, the 2.4mR and Harbor 20. The regatta wraps up Sunday.For complete results and photos, visit www.CharlotteHarborRegatta.com.
