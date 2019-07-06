STAFF REPORT

The Charlotte Stone Crabs (48-35) pushed their winning streak to four games on Friday night in Jupiter.

Starting pitcher Michael Plassmeyer gave the Hammerheads trouble all night long, pitching 7 2/3 innings and striking out four as he allowed just five baserunners — four hits and one walk in the 3-0 win.

However, Plassmeyer wasn’t credited with the win as it took the Stone Crabs until the ninth inning to break a scoreless tie. The outing lowered Plassmeyer’s season ERA to 2.38.

Charlotte opened the ninth with a walk and two singles before Jermaine Palacios walked home a run with the bases loaded. One batter later, Zach Rutherford brought home another run via a walk before Jake Palomaki made it 3-0 on a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Finally with the lead in hand, relief pitcher Chandler Raiden (3-2) finished out the ninth to earn his third win of the year, allowing one baserunner on a walk over his 1 1/3 innings.

Rutherford (2-for-3 with a walk) and Carl Chester (2-for-4) were the only two Stone Crabs to have multi-hit games in the pitcher’s duel.

Charlotte will play at Jupiter again this evening at 5:30 as the Stone Crabs look to extend their hold on first place in the Florida State League South.

Entering Friday, Charlotte held a 1.5 game lead over both the Bradenton Marauders and the St. Lucie Mets. Charlotte trails only the Dunedin Blue Jays (53-28) across the Florida State League this season.

