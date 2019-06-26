By JACOB HOAG
Wander Franco has been in Port Charlotte for two nights and is already making the expected impact of the nation’s top prospect.
In his debut on Tuesday, he went 2 for 3 with a walk in a 2-0 win over Fort Myers and followed that up with a 3 for 4 performance on Wednesday. The Stone Crabs have enjoyed his presence, winning both games with Franco in the lineup.
Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Miracle showcased a better stat line for the 18-year-old Dominican shortstop.
In the bottom of the fifth with the game scoreless, Franco hit a ground-rule double that drove in Michael Smith and Vidal Brujan and gave Charlotte (41-34, 6-3) a 2-0 lead.
Fort Myers (42-33, 3-6) responded with a pair of runs in the sixth — an RBI double by Jose Miranda and a sacrifice-fly from Michael Helman, scoring Miranda.
Joey Roach got the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh on a line-drive single to center field to score smith and break the 2-2 tie.
Staring pitcher Joe Ryan pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned on six hits with six strikeouts.
In Tuesday’s shutout win, Franco earned his first High-A hit on his second pitch. He beat the shift, punching a fastball up the third-base line where the left fielder had trouble fielding it, allowing Brujan to score in the first inning.
In the fifth inning, Brujan and Franco pulled off a successful double steal to put Brujan on third where he would score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Starting pitcher Michael Plassmeyer pitched seven shut-out innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts.
