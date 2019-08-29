The Charlotte Stone Crabs will end their Florida State League season as champions, but certainly not in a way anyone could have envisioned.
The Stone Crabs (81-53) saw their season come to screeching halt following Thursday's doubleheader against the Florida Fire Frogs.
With Hurricane Dorian bearing down this weekend, the FSL decided to cancel the remainder of its regular season and the entire postseason, league officials announced Thursday.
“Due to impending threat of Hurricane Dorian, the 2019 (Florida State League) playoffs have been canceled,” the Stone Crabs tweeted.
They had already clinched the South Division championship and qualified for the playoffs, which were set to begin Tuesday in Port Charlotte. The team, which finished with the best overall record in league and the best record in franchise history, is offering refunds for fans who purchased postseason tickets.
“We apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to watching us compete for a (Florida State League) title,” the Stone Crabs tweeted. “We thank you for your incredible support all season long.”
For playoff ticket refunds, fans can call the Stone Crabs at 941-206-4487.
The league previously canceled its championship finals in 2017 due to Hurricane Irma.
league named the Dunedin Blue Jays and Palm Beach Cardinals as co-champions that season.
“This was a tough decision to make,” Florida State League President Ken Carson said. “The safety of our players, staff, umpires and fans are top priority to us.”
