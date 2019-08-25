By Nathan Mayberg
Sports Writer
When the Charlotte Stone Crabs were were holding a two-game divisional lead over the St. Lucie Mets earlier this month, manager Jeff Smith chose not to bring up the subject of playoffs.
Smith had total confidence that his players knew what was at stake. That confidence was rewarded when the club clinched the Florida State League South second half division title Saturday night with a 5-0 win over the Clearwater Threshers. The Stone Crabs were still in celebration mode Sunday when they thumped the Phillies’ Class A Advanced affiliate 8-0.
Smith has seen his resurgent team thrive in the second half to play 15 games above .500 after finishing in fourth place in the first half at 35-31. They are now 80-51 on the season and nine games ahead of the Mets in the second half with a week of games still left to play.
On Sept. 3, they will host the Fort Myers Miracle, the first half division winners, at Charlotte Sports Park to begin a best-of-three divisional championship series. The winner will advance to the league championship.
Smith said that before a series with the Mets last week, he told the club to “go after (the second-half divisional crown) and get it done fast.” The team swept the Mets.
“As we were getting closer we talked a little bit more about what the magic number was,” he added. “Don’t worry about it, just keep playing hard and something good will happen,” he told the team.
The pitching staff has led the way. In the clincher Saturday, it was starter Tobias Myers getting it done with five scoreless innings. A day earlier, Tommy Romero threw six scoreless. On Sunday, Michael Plassmeyer went out and threw five innings of one-hit ball for the win.
“We’ve always been good,” Plassmeyer said after his start which dropped his ERA to 2.12 with Charlotte. He said the difference between the first half and second half was “just kind of winning those close games. We had a couple 2-1 losses when I got here. Our timely hitting has picked up. The defense has been phenomenal. Getting a bunch of guys hot. The run support has been there.”
Smith has focused on keeping the team relaxed and in the same routine all season.
“I’m a big process guy. As long as we do everything we can to do it right the results will be there,” he said. “You don’t want things to change.
“Our pitching has been incredible. We’ve gone through stretches where our pitching staff has done things with the stat sheets that are probably not even thinkable.”
Plassmeyer is threatening to potentially finish up as the sixth starting pitcher on the team this season with a sub-2.00 ERA (joining Joe Ryan, Shane McClanahan, Riley O‘Brien, Tommy Romero and Stephen Woods Jr.).
Plassmeyer received some hefty support from the offense Sunday, highlighted by a five-run fifth inning in which catcher Joey Roach unloaded a three-run triple.
Roach is excited about the upcoming playoffs.
“It’s a fun team, an electric team, everybody works hard every day, everybody works well together,” he said. “Thankfully, we’ve had a good season.”
Outfielder Moises Gomez extended his franchise record for home runs with a solo shot, his 16th in the seventh.
“He could easily have 25 to 30 home runs in a different league,” Smith said.
“There were nine or 10 that were no doubters. His at-bats the past five to six weeks are probably the most improved at-bats on the whole team.”
Smith said the team’s defense up the middle has been key. Infielder Jake Palomaki, who made a couple of great plays at second base and has also been sharp at third base, “sets the tone when he is at that leadoff spot and by the way he plays the game,” Smith said.
Charlotte will be at home through Thursday before returning Tuesday for its playoff game.
