The Charlotte Tarpons boys tennis team traveled to face the Port Charlotte Pirates on Tuesday and walked away with a convincing 6-1 team win.
Not much went wrong for the Tarpons as Charlotte swept the doubles matches 2-0 and were victorious in four of the five singles matches on the sun-soaked afternoon in Port Charlotte.
Trey Flores of Charlotte defeated Logan Deveau from the Pirates 6-1, 6-0 . Also winning their singles matches for the Tarpons were Johnn Villarreal, Alex Muse and Kenny Scribner.
In doubles, Flores and Cayden Moenning defeated Deveau and Marc Johnson, while Villarreal and Muse won their match against Jonah Katz and Luca Weigaard of Port Charlotte.
Flores and Moenning won 8-2 during their doubles match and Villarreal and Muse took the win against the Pirates with an 8-3 match.
In Port Charlotte’s lone victory on the afternoon, Weigaard impressed in a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Tarpon Joe Swan to up his individual season record to 2-2.
For Charlotte, Villarreal was victorious 6-0, 6-3 over Katz, Muse defeated Johnson 6-1, 6-4 and Scribner beat Parker Williams 6-2, 6-0
The Pirates had chances to steal the occasional set, but weren’t able to play with enough consistency to put Charlotte into any serious danger.
Williams started the first match leading two sets to one before Scribner won five straight. Johnson was competitive in the second match against Muse but succumbed to untimely unforced errors.
The Tarpons doubles wins were never in doubt. Flores and Moenning took early advantage of poor play by Port Charlotte’s duo, and Villarreal and Muse were too much to stop in their overpowering win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.