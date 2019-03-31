For more than a decade an area sporting event has improved the quality of life of those in need.
The 11th Annual Kiwanis Charity Tennis Tournament continues to impact the community, by raising awareness and money for a project that’s proven to be an invaluable resource, said Jak Beardsworth, Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda.
This past year, the tournament raised nearly $13,000 from sponsorships, raffle items, player fees and donations, accounting for more than 1,000 pair of shoes, said Beardsworth. Nearly 7,000 pairs of new sneakers have been distributed during the current school year, as a result of the Shoes for Kids project.
The charity has raised more than $1million and has distributed 73,301 pairs of shoes.
“The demand for shoes for these kids never ends,” said Beardsworth, who said the charity itself is in its 14th year of existence. “There are a lot of kids in our county school system, many who come from single parent homes.”
In last year’s tournament, 85 players took part, helping to make the event a success.
The charity only collects brand new sneakers, said Beardsworth. It makes a marked difference for those students receiving the shoes.
“Kids come to school in flip flops, shoes with duct tape all over them and obviously those that were too small,” said Beardsworth. “One kid who was given a new pair of shoes, was happy and beaming, and turns to Christy Smith, our project director, and says, ‘Do I have to give them back at the end of the day.’”
The tournament will be held April 13-14 at Twin Isles Country Club. The start time for the matches will be post at www.JakBeardsworthTennis.com
There are open and age divisions, mixed doubles and singles brackets, featuring a men’s/women’s invitational open division; mixed doubles, 40+, 50+, 60+. 70+; Men’s singles, 50+, 60+ and 70+ and women’s singles, open.
The cost is $50 per player, and checks should be made payable to Sunrise Kiwanis’/Shoes for Kids. Checks must accompany entry forms. No refunds due to inclement weather.
Entries should be mailed to J. Beardsworth/SFKids, P.O. Box 511107, Punta Gorda, FL, 33951 or can be picked up and dropped off at Wrigley Tennis. Entries must be received no later than April 8.
