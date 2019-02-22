The Rays' "opener" strategy is here to stay
The Rays’ unorthodox pitching strategy was something that could’ve been written off fairly easily — if it wasn’t so successful.
Using an “Opener” and utilizing the bullpen in lieu of a fourth starter was a bold strategy that drew some criticism, but it was one of the integral factors in Tampa Bay winning 90 games last season.
And as many expected, it’s not going anywhere just yet.
“I feel like if it didn’t work, everyone would have been like, ‘Well see, we told you.’ One of those type things,” pitcher Ryne Stanek said. “But we have a lot of guys who are all about winning and trying to do what’s best to win games right now, whatever the situation may be. It definitely makes it a little easier that we made it work last year.”
Cash’s reasoning for sticking with it is partly the success the team had because of it last season, but he also feels it’s a sound strategy. He feels confident that the relievers he has can get the job done early and often.
That allows for his starters to get more rest and not burn their arm midway through the season.
“We’ve had this conversation many times over many years and I personally like the flexibility, you can win games in the sixth, seventh, eighth inning,” Cash said. “Why wait? We’ve got a bunch of guys we feel will find their way into the ninth inning and have success. They’re special pitchers and to know we have those two arms complemented by some other guys whether its Ryan Stanek and Chaz Roe, we’re confident that they can continue doing what they can do and we can continue to match up with them however we see fit.”
Stanek was the unofficial “opener” last year. He started 29 games and pitched 66 ½ innings with a 2.98 ERA.
Stanek, like most of the staff, was a bit apprehensive about the “opener” strategy early on, but finds he’s more at ease on the mound knowing exactly when he’s heading out to pitch.
“I actually think it’s a little more relaxed,” he said. “Because when I come out of the bullpen, it’s like a big jolt of adrenaline right away when you hear your name called. Opposed to when you’re opening a game, you’re like, ‘OK, I know I’m gonna start that game, and you know that ahead of time.’
“Initially I was like everyone else, a little skeptical and trying to figure out what the plan was actually gonna be. What the actual thought process behind it was. As we started to see it develop, we saw it had some merit and it was a pretty good strategy for us to see good results on the field.”
Stanek benefitted from it as his 11 strikeouts per nine innings sat just behind Cy Young winner Blake Snell (11.3).
But putting a finger on what specifically made it work isn’t easy though. Stanek attributed it to having just the right personnel with the right attitude.
Without players buying in, there’s a good chance it would’ve flopped in 2018. Same goes for the upcoming season, but the Rays are confident they will see similar success.
“We have a young roster,” senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager Erik Neander said. “They’re willing to do whatever I think is asked of them, and trust. I think they appreciate the trust they have in Kevin and the staff to put them in the best position to succeed and we saw what is possible when we have that in place. The way last year went and the success they had, it helps going into this year that the intent behind that is to win games.”
Not all pitchers around the league feel the same enthusiasm, though. Astros’ starters Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander recently expressed disinterest in the new strategy.
Cole told mlb.com writer Brian McTaggart that he “certainly wouldn’t pay for a ticket to watch a math equation.” He added, “There’s a human element here you start to lose when you start rattling off the best mathematical equation to get the out.”
It’s not a perfect system and there could be repercussions when it comes to free agency and arbitration. But most players, like projected starter Tyler Glasnow, who enters his first spring with the organization after being acquired in the Chris Archer deal, feel the system shows off the depth of the pitching staff.
Glasnow is slated to be used as a starter alongside Snell and newly-signed veteran Charlie Morton.
“It’s amazing,” Glasnow said. “I think everyone from the inside to the outside knows that our staff is good, especially with the openers. We’ve got a couple of guys who can throw 100 (mph) to make it uncomfortable for hitters. We’re excited.”
