Saves, kills and digs are making their way to the harbor
Professionals and amateurs will showcase their talents this weekend at the Dig the Sun Pro Am Volleyball Tournament hosted by the Four Points Sheraton in Punta Gorda.
The tournament is part of the EVP Beach Volleyball Experience.
"This is the third year that we've hosted this event," said Sean Doherty, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau sales and sports marketing manager.
There's also a television component involved, the Beach Sports Network, and the tournament will be aired on a number of regional sports networks in the northeast and midwest this summer, said Doherty.
"We typically get around 90 airings that show the replay on those networks, and they typically run in June and July," said Doherty. "Which is a good time for us, promoting the destination. We always need the summer and fall business. It's good to get that exposure, and it's a very inexpensive way to do it, with using this event for a vehicle for that."
There will be six men's and six women's pro teams participating in the tournament, with the mens teams playing in the finals at the TT's Tiki Hut at 5:30 p.m.; and the women's finals is scheduled at the TT's Tiki Hut at 6:30 p.m. The professional component is the premier piece of the tournament and will be the part of the event that gets televised. Those teams will be competing for prize money. The tournament has had an international flavor previously with teams from Germany and Brazil participating.
The amateur division featuring juniors serves as a way of generating interest to get people interested in the sport, said Doherty.
There's no admission fee and the general public is welcome to attend. The first pro game is slated for Saturday at 8 a.m., and the junior component of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday.
"We're looking forward to it, and hopefully we'll continue to partner with them and build the event as we go, so that it becomes even more of an economic driver as well as generating increased media exposure," said Doherty.
For more information, you can access the EVP website at evptour.com.
