GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks will be out for six months after dislocating/fracturing his right ankle Saturday at Kentucky, coach Dan Mullen said Monday.
Mullen said Franks is scheduled to have surgery next Monday. The six-month timetable for his return would put Franks back sometime during spring practice.
Mullen said Franks is “doing well,” all things considered.
“It’s a tragic deal to happen to anybody,” Mullen said. “I think you look at somebody that’s a great leader on our team, who has worked really hard to put himself in this position. To me — I don’t know if everybody sees it — I saw the huge strides he made from last year to this year in every aspect of his game, so it’s always a tragic deal when that happens for young guys.
As everybody said, and everybody always forgets it, these guys are young kids still. He’s a young kid that’s worked his tail off to do something that he loves and has seen great improvement and then you have it yanked out because of an injury. It’s really a hard deal. But he was at the team meeting this morning. I told him to stay at home, but he was still at the team meeting this morning as positive as you can be in that situation.”
With Franks out, Mullen said UF will use both veteran backup Kyle Trask — who starred off the bench in the comeback at Kentucky — and blue-chip redshirt freshman Emory Jones, starting Saturday against Tennessee.
“I expect us to play both guys, in combination, for several different reasons,” Mullen said.
Trask can move and is hard to bring down at 6-foot-5, 234 pounds. But he prefers to pass, and his career completion percentage (67.5) is tops on the team.
Jones can throw, too, but he’s a dynamic runner. That’s why UF used a specialty package for him last season and had one ready to go last week at Kentucky (although the Gators never called it).
Their varying abilities will allow the Gators to attack Tennessee in multiple ways by catering specific plays for each player, or by forcing the Volunteers to defend the same play differently depending on who takes the snap. Mullen even mentioned the possibility of putting both on the field at the same time.
“Some little different things we might try just to see as those guys grow and get comfortable,” Mullen said.
