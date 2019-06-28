Three of the Rays’ top minor-leaguers were chosen Friday to play for the AL team in the All-Star Futures Game: shortstop Wander Franco, catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and pitcher Brendan McKay.

The game will be played Sunday, July 7 in Cleveland as part of the All-Star Game events.

McKay, who is being called up to make his major-league debut on Saturday, may have to decline for a good reason if he ends up staying with the Rays.

Franco, 18, is ranked by many as the top prospect in the game, and was promoted this week from Class A Bowling Green to advanced Class A Charlotte. Between the two levels he is hitting .331 with 7 homers, 33 RBIs and a .927 OPS in 65 games.

Hernandez, 21, is hitting .266 with five homers, 32 RBIs and a .709 OPS in 54 games with the advanced Class A Stone Crabs.

McKay started the season at Double-A Montgomery and in late May moved up to Triple-A Durham, posted a combined 6-0, 1.22 record with 88 strikeouts and 15 walks in 66 2/3 innings. He has been limited to DH duties when not pitching and has hit better since joining the Bulls.

 

