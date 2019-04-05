The players on the Venice and North Port High School baseball teams have been facing off on the diamond since their Little League days, but today their rivalry will take centerstage.
The Indians and Bobcats will play the first of two games in the first-ever Mizuno High School Invitational at CoolToday Park tonight at 7 p.m. in a district matchup under the lights. The second game of the invitational will be Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.
“All of our district games are special, but we’re excited for it to be there because we think it's gonna draw a big crowd from both North Port and Venice,” Indians coach Craig Faulkner said. “It's a big rivalry in our area when we play against North Port because the kids know each other so well. The game in itself is gonna be exciting, and to play there is pretty neat. There should be a lot of people there."
The two teams will be treated like big leaguers as they’re welcome to use the park’s facilities such as the clubhouse and take pregame batting practice. Though many of the athletes on both teams have played in other spring training parks like JetBlue Park or Hammond Stadium, the special opportunity likely won't be lost on anyone.
“It's so cool for them to come in and offer that up to us,” Bobcats coach Miles Mayer said of the Braves. “So it’s gonna be an awesome atmosphere to play two district games. It can’t be any better for the kids.
“Coming into a brand new stadium like that, they’re gonna be awestruck is my guess. But when it comes down to it between the lines, they're gonna be playing the same game they've played for years.”
Anyone interested in attending tonight’s game can purchase tickets at CoolToday Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets have been on sale at both high schools all week. In just the first day of ticket sales, Venice High sold 200 tickets alone — suggesting that this could be one of the biggest crowds both teams see this season.
Last year, the teams split their season series as the Bobcats took the first game, 6-2, and the Indians avenged their loss with a 7-2 road win later that year.
“It’s an unbelievable chance to be able to play our city rival, so it should be fun,” North Port senior Ethan Krizen said. “We’re all excited to play there. We definitely feel pressure, but we’re not trying to think of this as that much bigger of a game. We play them every year, so we’ll be ready for them.”
Headlining tonight's game will be two of the most talented pitchers in the area in Orion Kerkering (Venice) and Alex Partridge (North Port). As the respective ace of each team, both pitchers feature some of the best arms in the area — striking out more than one batter per inning this season.
Kerkering especially is a player worth the price of admission, as his low 90s fastball and devastating slider have already earned him a commitment to USF and has garnered the attention of several MLB scouts this season.
“It’s my second time pitching in a spring training field, so I feel comfortable playing there already,” said Kerkering, who threw at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers for the 2018 state semifinal game. “It's inspiring, just knowing that (MLB players) have played on that field before is a real good feeling.”
Whoever comes out on top in these upcoming Friday night games will have a good start to the heart of district play — which determines seeding for the district tournament.
Venice (11-4, 1-0) could essentially wrap up the district with a sweep of North Port (11-4, 0-1), while the Bobcats will likely need to take at least one game to host a district playoff game.
But even though the Indians (17th in Florida are ranked much higher than the Bobcats (100th in Florida) according to MaxPreps, the Bobcats know they have what it takes to beat Venice — as they did once last year.
“It's a huge game and we’ve got to come in focused,”Mayer said. “For the most part we've played those guys hard the last few years and we know it's gonna be a battle. If we play our game and things fall our way, we’ve got a great chance of winning."
