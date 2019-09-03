Football
Venice reschedules
The Venice High football team learned Tuesday morning that its game at Vero Beach this Friday would be cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian.
However, before the day was up the Indians had a new opponent on their schedule.
Venice will now play Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It has yet to officially be determined where the game will be played, but Venice coach John Peacock tweeted Wednesday night that the game will be played in Jacksonville.
Boys Golf
North Port 188, Charlotte 199
North Port defeated Charlotte by 11 strokes at Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda.
Mason Rajala shot a 43 for North Port, followed by Austin Harrelson one back at 44, Ethan Nguyen-Do at 50 and Brayden Spain at 51.
Charlotte's Bryce Hayse had the afternoon's best round at 41, followed by Tyson Johnson at 46, Jacob Tatum at 49 and Clay Hayse at 63.
Riverview 148, Venice 158, Sarasota 163
Brian Stevens shot an impressive 37, followed by Tristen Evans and Jackson Adams at 40 and Julian Gauthier at 41.
