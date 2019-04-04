As the minor league baseball season begins for the Charlotte Stone Crabs today, there might not be a player more excited to get going than Garrett Whitley.
Last season, the closest Whitley got to playing baseball was when he played the video game MLB The Show in his downtime in Port Charlotte — of which there was plenty as he sat out the year recovering from a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Whitley joined the Tampa Bay Rays organization as the 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Niskayuna, New York, with a lot of hype and expectations.
Coming off a high school season in which he had a .461 on-base percentage with 13 walks to just eight strikeouts, Whitley drew so much interest that USA Today published an article saying he “would be an intriguing choice for the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft.”
However, Whitley struggled that summer as he hit .174 and stuck out 37 times across 42 games.
But the struggles didn’t last long.
The first-round pick started to show his talent in 2016, hitting a respectable .266 with 21 stolen bases. Then in 2017, Whitley’s power began to emerge.
He hit .249 and stole another 21 bases, but also hit a career-high 13 homers in 104 games after hitting just seven inhis first 107 games in the minor leagues.
So when Whitley landed awkwardly on a diving attempt at a fly ball on the back fields at Charlotte Sports Park this time last year, the result was especially frustrating.
“I had just come from playing out in Australia and I was physically feeling good,” Whitley said. “It was the Saturday before we broke camp, too, so I was right there, you know? I had it in my head that it was just a jammed shoulder and I would be back in two weeks. It might be sore, but it’s whatever. Then the MRI came back bad. It hurt.”
A torn labrum was the diagnosis and that spelled trouble for the promising prospect, sidelining him for the entire 2018 season.
Following surgery near the end of March, Whitley spent the next month with his arm in a sling and had to wait two months before he could begin running or lifting at all.
Stuck in Port Charlotte with not a whole lot to do, the then-21-year-old couldn’t stay away from the team. Though he couldn’t play a part, Whitley cheered on the Stone Crabs as they made a late season push for the playoffs — ultimately finishing one game short.
“I came down (to Port Charlotte) at the end of the year with like 15 or 20 games left and he was still in the dugout,” Stone Crabs outfielder Carl Chester said. “I mean, it’s like 120 games into the year and he’s still in the dugout cheering the team on and being a good teammate.
“Obviously, those are the people you want in the locker room and in the dugout. He’s a good guy on and off the field.”
When September rolled around, Whitley was allowed to resume baseball activities, and he’s been working to get back in playing shape since.
Now, Whitley is part of a talented Charlotte outfield that includes Chester and Moises Gomez (No. 13 prospect in Rays organization).
For a player that MLB Pipeline said has speed that grades as “a legitimate plus” tool, Whitley said he feels as fast as he’s ever been coming off a season dedicated to running and training his legs.
Finally a year removed from injury and a new season of baseball looming ahead, Whitley is enjoying the ride.
As a former first-round draft pick, he knows what he’s capable of, and he relishes the opportunity to put his talent on display after it was taken away for a year.
“I try not to look too far into the future because when I looked at is as an entire year, it felt really long,” Whitley said. “But I knew that this was always the goal: To get back and be healthy for 2019.
“I’m coming into this year just really, really excited about every day I get to play. I always loved it, but having to take that year off — especially not being able to do anything, just coming back now it’s like even the boring things and the tedious stuff is fun. I’m just excited to be back out here.”
