Staff Report
Tiny MiteS
Bandits vs. Canes
Tiny Mite Bandits scored five touchdowns in the best game of the year against the Naples Canes. Despite an early Canes touchdown on the first play of the game, the defense held them to only one more the remainder of the game.
Warriors vs. Red Knights
The Warriors scored six touchdowns in their win Saturday. Kellen White, Javvais Jones, Deandre Ward and Brendan Jones also scored rushing touchdowns. Brendan Jones and Janxiel McClary each threw a touchdown.
Carter Kreger, Layne Durrance, Krisean Terrell, Jaxon and Robert Goudreau, and Tyson Johnson all helped clog the holes.
8u
Bandits 38 Canes 7
The Bandits played a complete game from start to finish. The offense was led by Jayvien Serrano who scored multiple touchdowns, Jaxson Mcneil and Chase Dinius also scored. The offensive line was anchored by Lincoln Mcnamera, Caidence Danoff, Carter Peterson Jadan Long, Dawson Tuck and Elijah Hassen. The defense was a team effort with multiple tackles for loss and zero first downs in the first half. Kamdyne Heary had an interception to end a drive.
10u
Bandits 32 Canes 0
All out great defensive day. Sharod Williams had a interception, plays by Carlos Gonzalez-Hernandez, Ivan Magallanes, and Jayce Meritz. Support from linebacker Armani Thomsen and Martae Taylor II at his safety position.
Touchdowns were scored by Malakai Carrion, Liam Hassen, Dylan Szych, Bruce Blandon, Kaison Weatherhead with great blocking by Sean Gerdes, Lucas Clark, Landon Russell, Brixon Nemec, and Saul Jean.
Warriors 36, Red Knights 0
Quarterback Jude Kernsanon threw two touchdown passes in the win, one to tight end Leighten White. Jalen Francis also scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). The Warrior defense caused seven fumbles and three were recovered. Ty Haines returned one for a touchdown, his second score of the game.
12u
Bandits 31, Canes 0
Touchdowns were scored by Ike Perry, Xavier Shipley, Jacquan McDaniel and Carlos Serrano. Jordan Gorr caught a touchdown pass from Teagan Lipke.
The defense was led by Jabari Lomax, James Kessler, Nathan Slater, Talon Lewis and Jaelin Johnson.
14u
Bandits 28 Cape Jr 14
Jamal Streeter scored twice along with Edd Guerrier and Sam Luther each adding a touchdown. Great blocking from both Bandit and Pirate offensive lines which helped the backs match down the field. Sam Clerjuste has a game changing fumble recovery and also had an interception. Joshua Brown, Jamor Jarrett and Streeter shut down the passing attack of Cape Jrs offense.
American Youth Football (AYF)
10U
Tampa Unity Vikings 19, Englewood Wildcats 12
Devin Spanninger scored twice for the Wildcats in a close game with Tampa. Jayden Hammond had an interception for 30 yards, Ethan Million had a fumble recovery and Tony Paniagua had five sacks.
The Englewood Cats travel next week to face the Bradenton Gladiators. Last year the Gladiators 10U team was the AYF National Champion.
14U
Englewood Cougars 30, Tampa Unity Vikings 12
The Cougars ran their record to 3-1 in defeating a very fast Viking team. Kaden Keir ran for two touchdowns, Caiden Phillips, Austin Werden and Matthew Whitmore also ran for TDs. Englewood used a pounding running attack to control the game while keeping Tampa’s explosive offense off the field. The Vikings scored twice in the opening quarter on its first two possessions. But the Cougars made adjustments and were able to contain the Viking the remainder of the game. Matthew Whitmore had an interception as Keir, Andrew Pulaskie, Peyton Mason and Michael Ward were defensive standouts. Amry Wells precision onside kicks resulted in two recoveries helping the Vikings offense off the field.
