Tiny Mite
Port Charlotte Bandits vs. North Fort Myers Knights
Tiny Mite Bandits scored five touchdowns in the last home game of the season. Ben Guerrier ran for two touchdowns with Hudson Nemec, Quintin Lincoln and Daymian Cornell added one each. Defense was led by Damani Chin with multiple big tackles.
Charlotte Warriors vs. Clewiston Cougars
The Warriors scored four rushing touchdowns in the win. Janxiel McClary and Deandre Ward each scored two. The defense allowed two touchdowns.
8u
Bandits 40 Knights 7
The Bandit 8u was led by a strong defensive effort in a 40-7 win. Elijah Hassett anchored the defense with 10 tackles. Paiton Richardson, Carson Levy, Jeremiah Williams and Kamdyne Heary also played great. The offense was a team effort with over 10 players carrying the ball. Jayvien Serrano had a outstanding game scoring four touchdowns in the first half.
Clewiston 13, Warriors 0
Nick Angelini and Tyler Holt both recovered fumbles.
10u
Bandits 33 Knights 0
Defense dominated from the first play with a fumble recovery by Eli Mcneil. A pick six by Sharod Williams helped as well. Excellent run stopping by the Linebacking core. Dupri Gainer, Kaison Weatherhead, Chase Angelini, Widdy Marcelin and Armani Thomsen. Ozias Dorsey has multiple tackles from his cornerback position. Defensive line played great all day.
Malakai Carrion, Eli Mcneil, Kaison Weatherhead all scores touchdowns, along with Mcneil kicking a extra point which is worth two points in Pop Warner. Offensive line was outstanding led by Lucas Clark, along with Sean Gerdes, Colton Pullen, Daryl Burney and Cam Price. Great all around team effort.
Warriors 27, Clewiston 12
Xavier Allen led the way with three touchdowns. Ty Haynes had a strong run to solidify the win. Allen, Haynes, Jaylen Francis and Gavin Washington led the way on defense.
12u
Bandits 14 knights 12
The offense was led by the blocking of Nick Goodarzi, Chase Broschart, Ben Davis, Mason Kendall, Caleb Cox and Corbin Boudreaux. Xavier Shipley had a touchdown reception from Teagan Lipke. Carlos Serrano had a rushing td. Karsyn Barghausen kicked a two-point conversion. The defense was led by Jordan Gorr, James Kessler, Nathan Slater, Talon Lewis and Elijah Redfield.
Clewiston 43, Warriors 0
14u
Bandits 38 knights 0
The offensive made key blocks to get Tadah Wesley, Edd Guerrier in the end zone and Sam Luther with two touchdowns. Braden Krejci threw a touchdown pass to Brody Lewis.
Sam Clerjuste and Sam Luther led the defense with multiple tackles.
Warriors 20, Clewiston 18
Shy Goudette scored two touchdowns and Tupac Brady added another. Drew Johnson threw a big pass to Brady Hall to set up a touchdown.
