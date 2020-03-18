Charlotte County Public Schools is sponsoring a “Spring Break Read and Feed” program at area libraries this week, and the program could likely run through next week.
“We will definitely be here on Monday (March 23) and possibly longer, but we don’t know for sure as of yet,” said Donita Torrez, cafe manager of Punta Gorda Middle School. “We’ll be meeting over the next few days to come up with a plan.”
The Champ’s Cafe food truck will be making three stops daily: the first stop is at the Mid-County Regional Library at 10:30 a.m.; from there, the bus will head over to the Port Charlotte Library near the Cultural Center; and then it will stop at Hampton Point in Deep Creek.
“We served 85 lunches on Monday, and about 35 today during the first stop,” said Charlotte Williams, food services assistant manager at Punta Gorda Middle School. “We are prepared to feed about 120 children per day, and we have staff ready to prepare more if needed.”
Charlotte County food services worker Merlyn Tuer, who served bagged lunches at the event, wore disposable gloves as she handed out the lunches.
There are three booth-style tables inside the Champ’s Cafe mobile bus which are usually available for students to use, but no one was allowed inside the bus except food service workers and the driver.
Although it was originally stated that kids were to eat the food on the premises, the coronavirus changed that, and students were given bagged lunches to go instead.
On Wednesday, the lunches consisted of a chicken sandwich, dried cranberries and milk.
Drug Free Port Charlotte was also onsite and provided books, school supplies and other goodies for the kids.
The free lunches are available for all kids in Charlotte County through the age of 18. Each child must come to the location to receive a meal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.