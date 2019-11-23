Two St. Petersburg men are accused of stealing over $3,000 of merchandise using a business account that wasn't theirs.
Jimmy McCray, 24, and Benjamin Williams, 36, loaded a rolling scaffold, a DeWalt hammer drill and several other items into their carts Friday at the Lowe's in Port Charlotte, according to court documents.
Ringing up their merchandise, Williams told the cashier he wanted to use an account on file to pay for the items. But that account belonged to Cape Coral-based Williamson & Sons Marine.
The store's loss prevention officer contacted the business owner, Joseph Williamson, who told the officer he did not give McCray and Williams permission to make purchases on the account.
But McCray and Williams had already pushed their carts to a U-Haul and were loading the merchandise, which totaled $3,090.27. Sheriff's deputies arrested the pair at the scene.
Port Charlotte Lowe's management believed the two were involved in a similar fraudulent transaction the day before at a Lowe's in Naples, according to police. The Port Charlotte Lowe's also had two fraudulent transactions Thursday with the same account, but don't know if Williams or McCray were involved.
McCray's occupation is listed as a dishwasher, according to CCSO records, and Williams is listed as a car washer.
Both men are charged with grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. McCray is also charged with use or possession of an ID of another person without consent. Williams is also charged with fraud/impersonation by using or possession an ID of another person without consent.
As of Saturday both were in the Charlotte County Jail, McCray with a $7,200 bond and Williams with a $10,000 bond.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Wayne Stowell, 46, 30100 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failing to register his motor vehicle. Bond: $9,000
• Mitchell Shane Laviolette, 42, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI. Bond: $5,500
• Michael Dwayn Mings, 32, 2200 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500
• Kara Danielle Cooper, 34, 100 block of Garland St., Rotonda. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, two counts of resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage. Bond: $15,500
• Ryan Christopher Wells, 26, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none
• Robert Casey Ballard, 48, 12200 block of Poindexter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000
• John Karl Feller Jr., 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none
• Robert Wayne MacDonald, 52, 500 block of Jasmine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none
• Robert Douglas Weaver, 43, 22400 block of Vale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000
• Stephen Lee Ware Jr., 26, 100 block of Jacobson Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear, failure to appear on a misdemeanor, and three underlying charges. Bond: $2,500
• Jason Scott Hine, 36, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500
• Jaylen Joevan Blanding, 21, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none
• Julisha Marie Alicea, 34, 1600 block of Milan St., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000
• Misty Jean Wilson, 42, 5000 block of Jody Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000
• Michael Patrick Schwede, 41, of Miami. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Marissa Weinberger, 21, 400 block of San Marie Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none
