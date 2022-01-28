PUNTA GORDA — Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's local district holds its Walk for the Poor to raise funds and increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County.
This year's walk chairperson, Joe-Ann Pierre, said the pandemic has had "a devastating affect on our friends in need to pay rent and utility bills, as well as feed their families."
The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St, Maximilian Kolbe, and San Antonio) provide multiple levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, limited furniture and financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness.
"We rely totally on the support of donations from individual and organizational donors, and every penny raised remains here in Charlotte County," she said.
"Last year was our biggest year," said Pierre. Some $36,000 was raised during the walk, with one donor giving $6,000 and the other, $5,000 she revealed.
Unlike other walk fundraisers, you do not need to have sponsors; you merely need to turn out for the 13th Walk for the Poor which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 19, at the Gilchrist Park Pavilion in Punjta Gorda. Registration is at 8 a.m.
If you don't want to talk, you can give a donation and show up to provide moral support, Pierre said.
The walk will take place along Harborwalk on the Peace River waterfront.
For more information call 917-549-0555 or 484-866-0913; to register or donate visit the St. Vincent de Paul website at https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
