President General of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Renato Lima de Oliveira, had to cancel his Jan. 10-12 visit to Punta Gorda, but will reschedule. His new arrival date will be announced in The Daily Sun.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The international president general of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul has postponed his visit to Charlotte County and other locales in the U.S.
President General Renato Lima de Oliveira, who lives in Brazil, is quarantining after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, said Charlotte Boland, past president of St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart conference.
"He will reschedule at a later time," she said.
President of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul Ralph Middlecamp was to have accompanied Oliveira on his trip, but he, too, has postponed the visit to Punta Gorda.
The visit was to have taken place Monday through Wednesday.
However, the Spiritual Mass slated for at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda will be held; the public is invited.
The St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart conference in Punta Gorda, is the nation's largest, with some 400 volunteers.
Oliveira was visiting to see how such a large conference can maintain its focus, Boland said earlier.
Because of the size of the Punta Gorda conference, it is able to maintain "lots of ministries," she explained.
The Sacred Heart conference offers food, clothing, housewares, furniture, financial assistance with rent and utilities, education and home repairs.
Charlotte County has four St. Vincent de Paul conferences: St. Maximillian Kolbe, San Antonio, St. Charles Borromeo and Sacred Heart. Collectively they comprise the District Council of Charlotte County, and within the Catholic Diocese of Venice, there are parishes in 10 counties: Charlotte, Hendry, Glades, Sarasota, Manasota, Lee, Collier, DeSoto, Highlands and Manatee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.